13 funniest things people said about Rishi Sunak’s weird staircase Budget photo

The most talked about part of Rishi Sunak’s budget may not actually have been in Rishi Sunak’s budget.

No, the bit that really got people talking was the weird photo that was taken before the Chancellor had even left Downing Street.

1

All gone a bit lockdown stair crazy. pic.twitter.com/XbLDSuWwU7 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2021

And here are our 13 favourite things people said about it.

1.

"Are you SURE this won't make us look weird?" pic.twitter.com/kDBdGi8Pkl — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) March 3, 2021

2.

3.

Cannot believe Rishi Sunak has done this to try to make himself look tall pic.twitter.com/7bU0PzKTan — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) March 3, 2021

4.

5.

why do they always hire a photographer who accentuates the soullessness of the conservative party rather than, say, one who doesn't do that pic.twitter.com/xEnh2K1ozY — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 3, 2021

6.

turns out Rishi Sunak is a giant, apologies for any misunderstanding pic.twitter.com/qiQ2PboOTC — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 3, 2021

7.

This is the last thing you see before you die of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PP9mBlT7Dt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2021

8.

9.

fuck me look at the queue for the toilets pic.twitter.com/iOauqjEWIH — Paul (@bingowings14) March 3, 2021

10.

11.

Looking forward to smashing through a hundred quid's worth of contactless Quality Street for this year's Christmas Agatha Christie. pic.twitter.com/7jQk9QMAkw — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 3, 2021

12.

13.

And finally …

What's your favourite game to play with friends and family? This is ours. A classic! pic.twitter.com/nJhd2JwVPM — Mockeree (@mockeree) March 3, 2021

