This hair-raising compilation of Mediocre Man’s electrical mishaps is just the content we needed right now
You might already be familiar with the work of Mehdi Sadaghdar, AKA Mediocre Man, AKA ElectroBOOM, the comedian and electrical engineer who electrocutes himself (and much else besides) so you don’t have to.
He has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and this supercut, which just went viral after it was shared by @HumansNoContext on Twitter, is why.
— No Context Humans (@HumansNoContext) March 1, 2021
You can follow Mehdi Sadaghdar on YouTube here and over on Facebook here and Twitter here.
Don’t try any of this at home, obviously.
READ MORE
People are sharing the hilariously unrealistic things people do in films and TV – 27 favourites
Source Twitter @HumansNoContext ElectroBOOM
More from the Poke
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Sly Stallone into Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot is epic trolling of the highest order
Boris Johnson is taking a pasting over rumours of a new Downing St decor charity