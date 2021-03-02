This hair-raising compilation of Mediocre Man’s electrical mishaps is just the content we needed right now

Videos

You might already be familiar with the work of Mehdi Sadaghdar, AKA Mediocre Man, AKA ElectroBOOM, the comedian and electrical engineer who electrocutes himself (and much else besides) so you don’t have to.

He has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and this supercut, which just went viral after it was shared by @HumansNoContext on Twitter, is why.

You can follow Mehdi Sadaghdar on YouTube here and over on Facebook here and Twitter here.

Don’t try any of this at home, obviously.

Source Twitter @HumansNoContext ElectroBOOM