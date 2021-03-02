Animals

This elephant trying (and failing) to follow the older elephant’s lead is a very funny watch

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2021

This video of an elephant trying to pass a trick or two down to the younger generation went viral because, as you might imagine, it doesn’t go entirely to plan.

A for effort, an E for everything else.

Source buitengebieden_

