This elephant trying (and failing) to follow the older elephant’s lead is a very funny watch

This video of an elephant trying to pass a trick or two down to the younger generation went viral because, as you might imagine, it doesn’t go entirely to plan.

“Son, I will show you how elephants get down a ledge” Son: pic.twitter.com/7hUB0wbwDX — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 1, 2021

A for effort, an E for everything else.

Definitely filing this away for the next time I’m being chased by an elephant. — Jonathan Moore (@JonMooreFiction) March 1, 2021

The parent probably would LOVE to do it the way the son does (and probably used to when they were young) but knows they would injure themselves if they did it that way. — Tom Taintor (@ttaintor) March 1, 2021

