This collection of twigs that look like they’re dancing went viral because they really do

You don’t need to have read Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man to enjoy this (but it might help just a little bit).

It’s a collection of sticks that all look like they’re dancing, turned into a work of art by Chris Kenny and sent viral on Twitter by @thegallowboob.

And it’s fabulous.

Someone collected all these tree branches that look like nature’s dancing pic.twitter.com/35ewe5fnCj — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) February 27, 2021

It’s called Twelve Twigs and it’s from 2012.

And here it is again, just in case this helps you appreciate it properly in all its glory.

Which twig is YOU dancing?

You can find more of this sort of thing and much else besides on creator Chris Kenny’s website and on Instagram over here.

I'm stick man! I'm stick man! I'm stick man, it's me! And I want to rave back to the family tree. https://t.co/iJe7TjTtmL — Mrs.Himbeer🌟🌈🤰🏼 (@Himbeerlotte) February 28, 2021

