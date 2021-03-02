News

11 slick smackdowns of Rishi Sunak’s shameless pre-budget promo

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 2nd, 2021

With a crucial budget looming on Wednesday, all eyes and ears have been on Chancellor Rishi Sunak, hoping for indications of how he plans to support workers and boost the economy.

Alongside the usual spate of leaks from the political colander that forms 10 and 11 Downing Street came this slick trailer.

It was Rishi all along.

It was difficult, at times to work out whether it was an information video or a series of shots for Sunak’s modelling portfolio.

“Here I am, laughing at spreadsheets.”

“This is actually my packed lunch – a Tesco Meal Deal, if you must know.”

“I’m on page four of this report and it’s only mentioned my name twice.”

The arguably needless self-promotion got the reception you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

If the video reminded you of anything, this might jog your memory.

Perhaps he’ll stand up at the despatch box holding cue cards and declare undying love for Keir Starmer. Add that to your bingo card.

READ MORE

11 scathing reactions to Rishi Sunak’s riches to riches story

Source Rishi Sunak Image Screengrab

More from the Poke