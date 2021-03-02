People have been sharing their changes from March 2020 to March 2021 – 17 brutal examples
Unless you’re the CEO of Zoom or Amazon, the pandemic has almost certainly taken its toll on you, as it has on the rest of us.
Tweeters have been expressing that toll through a meme that compares pictures labelled ‘March 2020’ and ‘March2021’ – and they’re pretty brutal.
1.
March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/BiSehH7TyO
— Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) March 1, 2021
2.
wait one more:
March 1st 2020 March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/hk3SpTfCZi
— Amy (@cableknitjumper) March 1, 2021
3.
March 2020 March 2021
Blink of an eye
🤝 pic.twitter.com/Eky0CEZFcz
— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) March 1, 2021
4.
Me and my social skills
March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZuKhruZkCI
— Angela Mayfield (@pinkrocktopus) March 1, 2021
5.
March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/w5gHiIJuuU
— no context Modern Family (@nocontextmofy) March 1, 2021
6.
Nothing captures the March 2020 vs March 2021 meme like #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/js5kBUyo8h
— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 1, 2021
7.
working from working from
home in home in
March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/U8h7gj3mKb
— Kyle 🛹 (@PostCubicleKyle) March 1, 2021
8.
March 1st 2020 March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/RIsHMYXEgy
— Amy (@cableknitjumper) March 1, 2021
9.
March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/CdimQ2YiVa
— out of context schitt's creek (@_schittscreek) March 2, 2021
