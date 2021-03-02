Jane Fonda getting her video calls muddled on Golden Globe night is all of us

Twitter

The absolute legend, Jane Fonda, was awarded a special Golden Globe on Sunday Night – the Cecil B. DeMille Award for ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment’, and there’s no doubt she has truly made many of those.

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient… Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Her powerful speech, calling on Hollywood chiefs to facilitate inclusion so that all stories are told, is typical of her lifetime of fighting for equality.

y'all. Jane Fonda's speech got me. she didn't talk about herself but lifted up others. i cried. #GoldenGlobes — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) March 1, 2021

jane fonda is such a good example of how the excuse of old people being bigots bc "they grew up in a different time" is completely invalid — maggie (@aIexIevy) March 1, 2021

But the moving speech wasn’t the only Golden Globes video she starred in that night, as there was also this one that she tweeted.

Now I know why no one was talking to me 🤣 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sN7jc2Nv35 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) March 1, 2021

It’s comforting to know that even Hollywood stars can be out of their depth with the finer points of video calling.

We really enjoyed these reactions.

My Dad will come into the room for his virtual doctor appointment and start talking to the computer about his spinal stenosis and his wife says: Dear, he's not here yet. lol — ContinueToWearAMaskUtah! (@JetScoozr77) March 1, 2021

Deeply relatable content from Jane Fonda https://t.co/YmTdREPBBp — Sally Scott (@mssallyscott) March 1, 2021

#JaneFonda in this video = me in every Zoom or Teams meeting every day. https://t.co/h34myFCQgr — Jonathan Blalock (@JonathanBlalock) March 1, 2021

It wasn’t the first time Ms Fonda had used her social media to laugh at herself. Back in 2017, she posted these before and after pictures at a more conventional Hollywood bash.

How it started …

versus how it ended up.

Still beautiful.

Of course, there was one huge difference between Jane Fonda making a tech gaffe and the rest of us.

😭😭😭😭😭 I've been there. Trust. But holding a wine glass, not a lifetime achievement Golden Globe 🏆👏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/3fwPgG6H8u — Capitol Terrorists Exposers (@CTExposers) March 1, 2021

READ MORE

Watch 3 Hollywood legends take down Donald Trump

Source Jane Seymour Fonda Image Screengrab, Screengrab