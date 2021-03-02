How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Sly Stallone into Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot is epic trolling of the highest order

Entertainment

Just when you thought you didn’t need another reason to love Arnold Schwarzenegger, along comes another.

It’s the background story to how Sylvester Stallone ended up starring in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, the 1992 buddy cop turkey co-starring Estelle Getty (you might well remember it, but you definitely haven’t watched it).

Back then the two action movie stars were at the height of their rivalry and Schwarzenegger was later asked about the rumour that he had pretended to be interested in the film just so Stallone would be jealous and take it instead.

Here’s what Schwarzenegger said in 2017.

“True. I read the script. It was so bad. You know, I’ve also done some movies that went right in the toilet, right? That were bad. But this was really bad. So I went in – this was during our war – I said to myself, I’m going to leak out that I have tremendous interest. I know the way it works in Hollywood. I would then ask for a lot of money. So then they’d say, ‘Let’s go give it to Sly. Maybe we can get him for cheaper.’ So they told Sly, ‘Schwarzenegger’s interested. Here’s the press clippings. He’s talked about that. If you want to grab that one away from him, that is available.’ And he went for it! He totally went for it. A week later, I heard about it, ‘Sly is signing now to do this movie.’ And I said, [pumps fist] ‘Yes!’”

We mention the story after it was highlighted on Twitter today by @EwaSR in response to a question about Stallone movies other than Rocky or Rambo.

people always forget Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot AND WITH GOOD REASON however my reason for liking it is based on two points of interest https://t.co/5MtLRMhQcL pic.twitter.com/Kv1BF5MvKK — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) March 2, 2021

part one pic.twitter.com/P9vUSdH2Xk — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) March 2, 2021

therefore it is one of the funniest movies ever made purely down to Arnie being a troll — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) March 2, 2021

And just in case you need reminding …

