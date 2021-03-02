This cat’s ‘spa day’ has gone viral and it’s giving us squad goals

Popular

Since the pandemic started, the mental health experts have been reminding us of the importance of self-care, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a covid-safe spa day at home with *checks notes* your cat?

Relatable behaviour from Chase the cat, there. Nobody wants to be interrupted while they’re enjoying a bit of me-ow-time with their bff.

Kareem & Fifi’s TikTok has been liked almost nine million times in just over a day, and inevitably found its way to Twitter.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e6Q4aU8Rt0 — Just A British Simmer Here 🌠 (@_Glintofsilver) March 1, 2021

With more than eight million views in a day, it’s clear that Twitter loved it as much as TikTok, and here are a few of the many comments people have posted so far.

Don't mess with a kitty's spa day https://t.co/LIbpyL3oY8 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 1, 2021

She a hater! That cat was perfectly content and here she comes. https://t.co/we4tChadi5 — Pull Your Mask Up Shorty (@ConsciousFilth) March 1, 2021

this cat should win an Oscar https://t.co/FKNhsaY1BP — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) March 2, 2021

And the question on many minds right now …

why does this cat have better weekend plans than me https://t.co/TNtXPu0cSg — Alexander Mountain (@alexmountain_) March 1, 2021

Source Kareem & Fifi Image Screengrab