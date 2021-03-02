Popular

This cat’s ‘spa day’ has gone viral and it’s giving us squad goals

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2021

Since the pandemic started, the mental health experts have been reminding us of the importance of self-care, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a covid-safe spa day at home with *checks notes* your cat?

Relatable behaviour from Chase the cat, there. Nobody wants to be interrupted while they’re enjoying a bit of me-ow-time with their bff.

Kareem & Fifi’s TikTok has been liked almost nine million times in just over a day, and inevitably found its way to Twitter.

With more than eight million views in a day, it’s clear that Twitter loved it as much as TikTok, and here are a few of the many comments people have posted so far.

And the question on many minds right now …

