This cat’s ‘spa day’ has gone viral and it’s giving us squad goals
Since the pandemic started, the mental health experts have been reminding us of the importance of self-care, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a covid-safe spa day at home with *checks notes* your cat?
@dontstopmeowing
Chase was vibing ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##catsoftiktok ##VideoSnapChallenge ##Seitan ##trending ##duet
Relatable behaviour from Chase the cat, there. Nobody wants to be interrupted while they’re enjoying a bit of me-ow-time with their bff.
Kareem & Fifi’s TikTok has been liked almost nine million times in just over a day, and inevitably found its way to Twitter.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e6Q4aU8Rt0
— Just A British Simmer Here 🌠 (@_Glintofsilver) March 1, 2021
With more than eight million views in a day, it’s clear that Twitter loved it as much as TikTok, and here are a few of the many comments people have posted so far.
Don't mess with a kitty's spa day https://t.co/LIbpyL3oY8
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 1, 2021
She a hater! That cat was perfectly content and here she comes. https://t.co/we4tChadi5
— Pull Your Mask Up Shorty (@ConsciousFilth) March 1, 2021
this cat should win an Oscar https://t.co/FKNhsaY1BP
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) March 2, 2021
And the question on many minds right now …
why does this cat have better weekend plans than me https://t.co/TNtXPu0cSg
— Alexander Mountain (@alexmountain_) March 1, 2021
Source Kareem & Fifi Image Screengrab
