Boris Johnson is taking a pasting over rumours of a new Downing St decor charity

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 2nd, 2021

It’s good to know that at a time of crisis – or crises, if we’re being honest – the PM is staying focused on the things that really matter, like – *checks notes* – raising funds to pay for Carrie Symonds’ hugely expensive refurbishment of Downing Street.

In episode 478 of ‘WTF Are They Thinking?’ Boris Johnson is said to be setting up a charity to pay for the redecoration of the flat he shares with his fiancée and their son, Wilfred.

Described as a sample design, this is said to be the style in which Ms Symonds refurbished the apartment, featuring the work of designer Lulu Lytle of Soane Britain.

Over on Twitter, the story went down as well as a surprise visit by Matt Hancock to a nursing home.

These takedowns perfectly captured the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

It may have annoyed people, but to give credit where it’s due, it’s definitely a milestone.

