Boris Johnson is taking a pasting over rumours of a new Downing St decor charity

It’s good to know that at a time of crisis – or crises, if we’re being honest – the PM is staying focused on the things that really matter, like – *checks notes* – raising funds to pay for Carrie Symonds’ hugely expensive refurbishment of Downing Street.

In episode 478 of ‘WTF Are They Thinking?’ Boris Johnson is said to be setting up a charity to pay for the redecoration of the flat he shares with his fiancée and their son, Wilfred.

Please give generously to pay for the redecoration of our flat. All donors will receive a £100million contract to supply PPE. https://t.co/qovbkWmf9z — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 2, 2021

Described as a sample design, this is said to be the style in which Ms Symonds refurbished the apartment, featuring the work of designer Lulu Lytle of Soane Britain.

Over on Twitter, the story went down as well as a surprise visit by Matt Hancock to a nursing home.

The timing of this is jaw-droppingly insensitive. https://t.co/jCMRyvlQpl — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 2, 2021

These takedowns perfectly captured the mood.

1.

Certain that millions of Britons struggling through this crisis will be sympathetic to a millionaire Prime Minister, reaching out to multi-millionaire chums, to plaster Number 10 Downing Street with a ridiculously expensive wallpaper https://t.co/iPYlYvTPRr — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 1, 2021

2.

If we clap hard enough, will Carrie's Downing Street flat not decorate itself? — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 2, 2021

3.

Captain Sir Tom more walked around his garden 100 times for charity, raising 32 million pounds for The NHS. Carrie & Johnson are having a charity ball, inviting rich Tory donors, to raise money for soft furnishings. We are not "in this together"#GTTOhttps://t.co/BFalC3nETJ — Pickle-Lily (@manda_m0) March 2, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson setting up a charity during a pandemic so Carrie Symonds can have the wallpaper she wants? Really? If rich Tory donors want to make contributions, other charities are available. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 2, 2021

5.

I'm proud to announce the foundation of my new charity. With this exciting new organisation, donors can pay for me to do up my house, which I will, er, preserve for the nation.https://t.co/xRfIektkQm — Arthur Snell (@SnellArthur) March 1, 2021

6.

Another charity is to be formed to create several giant tanks to currently store all the piss being taken. https://t.co/Lozg6lQGuJ — Ian Hall (@Ian64) March 2, 2021

7.

Charity begins at home. Literally, the Prime Minister’s home. Give generously… pic.twitter.com/zzdIPYgxHl — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 2, 2021

8.

This Carrie Symonds wallpaper is amazing. If you defocus your eyes and move your head back slowly, you can see a sofa appear. Try it! pic.twitter.com/Z3P6FiThzh — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) March 2, 2021

It may have annoyed people, but to give credit where it’s due, it’s definitely a milestone.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson for the first act of charity he wasn’t forced into by Rashford pic.twitter.com/W0thDl7Wxs — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2021

