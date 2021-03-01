Our 9 favourite reactions to the Mail columnist making excuses for getting the vaccine

Twitter

Mail columnist, Peter Hitchens, doesn’t believe Covid-19 to be enough of a threat to warrant voluntarily submitting to vaccination against it. However, having opposed the idea of a vaccine passport, he felt it necessary to use the possibility of one coming into existence to justify accepting a first dose.

He wrote about the decision for his blog in the Mail.

The anti-vax brigade clearly felt let down, and berated him on Twitter, giving Hitchens a busy weekend responding to this kind of criticism.

That’s saddened me more than almost anything else in this entire shitshow. It feels as though it’s all over now, and not in a good way. Shame. — Anne Webb (@a_webb) February 27, 2021

Sold out. Principles mean nothing to you. — Sir Henry Root (Happy Brexshit Fish Only) (@GorgonsonnSon) February 28, 2021

You are such a shitebag. Beyond pathetic. Hopefully lots of people stop reading your useless drivel. Absolute clown that you are. https://t.co/gzWXesMrej — ☭ (@ExoteriKalergi) February 28, 2021

Mostly, however, people just mocked his insistence on making such a public excuse for a perfectly reasonable action.

I Have Done The Same Thing As Everybody Else But For Different Reasons Because I Am Special. https://t.co/2tIuyra6se — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) February 28, 2021

I know how he feels. Every time I take a Rennie a little bit more of my soul becomes a slave to the matrix. https://t.co/JQQLw4qybj — Julian Dutton ⛵️⚓️️ (@JulianDutton1) February 28, 2021

Whole lot of words to say you don't actually believe any of that nonsense you try to sell your readers https://t.co/LZ55CDgiTw — Dr Brooke Magnanti (@belledejour_uk) February 28, 2021

Everyone else: "Yeah, vaccine sounds good, wanna enjoy parties and pub" Peter Hitchens: "It was my dark night of the soul" pic.twitter.com/YFMlhJGYbc — Dr Meenal Viz | Get #Vaccinated ✌ (@meenalsworld) February 28, 2021

If Peter Hitchens spewing unfiltered dogshit about the vaccine for weeks on end then taking it anyway whilst whining about ‘freedom’ in The Mail doesn’t tell the morons who hang on his every word that he’s exploiting their stupidity for clicks, I really don’t know what will. — ️‍⚧️️‍ Max ️‍️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) February 28, 2021

What a weird corner to have backed yourself into where you have to be publicly grumpy about receiving a miraculous vaccine that may save your life. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) February 28, 2021

Stoked for the moment Bill Gates turns on the nanotech and takes control of Peter Hitchens. — . (@twlldun) February 28, 2021

I see Peter Hitchens has had the vaccine even though he didn't want it as he was worried that otherwise he'd miss Catfish and the Bottlemen at the Reading Festival – one of our great national characteristics turns out to be perpetual whining dressed up as noble rebellion. — Robin Ince (@robinince) February 28, 2021

Actual footage of Peter Hitchens explaining his decision to get vaccinated to his tinfoil-hatted carnival of followers… pic.twitter.com/NiUvOCrk0C — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) February 28, 2021

Dr Xand van Tulleken summed up the situation.

Poor Peter Hitchens has been bullied into having a non-compulsory vaccination he doesn’t want by a former prime minister he hates in order to get a “vaccine passport” that doesn’t exist. Brilliant stuff. I encourage all #covidskeptics to follow his example https://t.co/41HpgPwgOa — Dr Xand van Tulleken ️‍ (@xandvt) February 28, 2021

