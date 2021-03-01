People are sharing the hilariously unrealistic things people do in films and on TV – 27 favourites

Entertainment

It all started when author Tom Cox – @cox_tom over on Twitter – highlighted the entirely unrealistic way in which every single phone call in a film (or on TV, for that matter) comes to an end.

Hello. I am a person talking on a phone in a film. I never say goodbye when I hang up, and weirdly nobody else in that film ever seems to think that is really fucking rude. — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) February 26, 2021

And it got people thinking about all the other unrealistic things they see in films and on telly, and here are our 23 favourites.

1.

Hello, I’m a bad guy in a film, and when I put a usb stick in anything I get it the right way round first time, every time. — Thomas M. Curtis (@tcurtisphoto) February 26, 2021

2.

Hello. I am a mom making breakfast in a film. I serve fresh pastries, fruit salad and bacon rashers on a tableclothed table and juice in a jug. My children never eat it though, they grab a bagel and walk out the door because they’re always about to miss the school bus. — Sarah J (@anothersarahj) February 27, 2021

3.

Hello, I am the father and husband in the film. My jacket is slung over my shoulder. I never sit down to breakfast. Instead I have a sip of tea and take a bite from a piece of toast before leaving. — James Brough (@thasceles) February 27, 2021

4.

Hi, I’m a teacher in a film and the bell always rings just as I’m summing up the lesson so I just shout that I want your test papers on my desk by Thursday morning. — Michael Rhodes˚ (@mrmjrhodes) February 26, 2021

5.

Hello. I am a woman in a film who has just had insanely hot sex. My bra is still on, of course. — Joanne Cook (@johalifax) February 26, 2021

6.

Hello. I am a person having a shower or a bath in a film. I never wash my body because I am too busy conveying my emotional state. https://t.co/a8mUTM4ds8 — Helen Kingston (@kingstonwrites) February 27, 2021

7.

Hello, I’m a person drinking in a pub in a film or tv show and I never finish my pint before I leave and no one thinks this is really weird. — Peter Thatcher (@PDJ_THATCHER) February 26, 2021

8.

Hello. I am a woman giving birth in a film. It takes seven minutes. I pace about a bit, lie back on a bed, get very abruptly sweaty, yell, and then there is a baby. The baby is clean and larger than you would expect. — Dr Laura Wood (@cooksferryqueen) February 26, 2021

9.

Hello. I am a person driving a car in a film. I rarely look at the road when I drive because it’s more important that I face the person in the passenger seat, and weirdly nobody else thinks that is really fucking dangerous. — Suzy Nakamura (@SuzyNakamura) February 26, 2021

10.

Hello. I am a person waking up in the morning in a film and I don’t need a wee. Nobody else in that film thinks I’m a medical marvel — Lisa Sollors (@LisaSollors) February 26, 2021

11.

Hello. I am a bombmaker in a film. I thoughtfully colour code the wires I use to give the hero a fighting chance. — Andy Mac (@AndyMac0111) February 26, 2021

12.

Hello I am a person in a film who says OK I will pick you up later then but doesn’t actually say a time. — Amanda Mills (@amandarussell35) February 27, 2021

13.