People are sharing the hilariously unrealistic things people do in films and on TV – 27 favourites
It all started when author Tom Cox – @cox_tom over on Twitter – highlighted the entirely unrealistic way in which every single phone call in a film (or on TV, for that matter) comes to an end.
Hello. I am a person talking on a phone in a film. I never say goodbye when I hang up, and weirdly nobody else in that film ever seems to think that is really fucking rude.
— Tom Cox (@cox_tom) February 26, 2021
And it got people thinking about all the other unrealistic things they see in films and on telly, and here are our 23 favourites.
1.
Hello, I’m a bad guy in a film, and when I put a usb stick in anything I get it the right way round first time, every time.
— Thomas M. Curtis (@tcurtisphoto) February 26, 2021
2.
Hello. I am a mom making breakfast in a film. I serve fresh pastries, fruit salad and bacon rashers on a tableclothed table and juice in a jug. My children never eat it though, they grab a bagel and walk out the door because they’re always about to miss the school bus.
— Sarah J (@anothersarahj) February 27, 2021
3.
Hello, I am the father and husband in the film. My jacket is slung over my shoulder. I never sit down to breakfast. Instead I have a sip of tea and take a bite from a piece of toast before leaving.
— James Brough (@thasceles) February 27, 2021
4.
Hi, I’m a teacher in a film and the bell always rings just as I’m summing up the lesson so I just shout that I want your test papers on my desk by Thursday morning.
— Michael Rhodes˚ (@mrmjrhodes) February 26, 2021
5.
Hello. I am a woman in a film who has just had insanely hot sex. My bra is still on, of course.
— Joanne Cook (@johalifax) February 26, 2021
6.
Hello. I am a person having a shower or a bath in a film. I never wash my body because I am too busy conveying my emotional state. https://t.co/a8mUTM4ds8
— Helen Kingston (@kingstonwrites) February 27, 2021
7.
Hello, I’m a person drinking in a pub in a film or tv show and I never finish my pint before I leave and no one thinks this is really weird.
— Peter Thatcher (@PDJ_THATCHER) February 26, 2021
8.
Hello. I am a woman giving birth in a film. It takes seven minutes. I pace about a bit, lie back on a bed, get very abruptly sweaty, yell, and then there is a baby. The baby is clean and larger than you would expect.
— Dr Laura Wood (@cooksferryqueen) February 26, 2021
9.
Hello. I am a person driving a car in a film. I rarely look at the road when I drive because it’s more important that I face the person in the passenger seat, and weirdly nobody else thinks that is really fucking dangerous.
— Suzy Nakamura (@SuzyNakamura) February 26, 2021
10.
Hello. I am a person waking up in the morning in a film and I don’t need a wee. Nobody else in that film thinks I’m a medical marvel
— Lisa Sollors (@LisaSollors) February 26, 2021
11.
Hello. I am a bombmaker in a film. I thoughtfully colour code the wires I use to give the hero a fighting chance.
— Andy Mac (@AndyMac0111) February 26, 2021
12.
Hello I am a person in a film who says OK I will pick you up later then but doesn’t actually say a time.
— Amanda Mills (@amandarussell35) February 27, 2021
13.
Hello I’m a person in a film that bums a cigarette from someone else, has two drags of said cigarette, then abruptly throws it away as if the other person hadn’t paid good money for the cigarettes
— Tim Walsh (@chilliwaves2010) February 27, 2021
More from the Poke
Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of
James Blunt wins ever so slightly NSFW comeback of the day