This journalist’s biblical argument against changing Mr Potato Head was a hilarious self-own

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 1st, 2021

Despite the fact that Hasbro has now clarified that Mr and Mrs Potato Head will still be available, some people are just not going to let it lie. This guy from the Christian Broadcasting Network, for example.

As a man who believes in Adam and Eve, he’s presumably on board with unsolicited ribbing – which is what he got.

But it was a follow-up question from writer and Human Rights activist, Charlotte Clymer, that really paid off.

This was Brody’s response.

Which was definitely not the slam-dunk he thought it was.

