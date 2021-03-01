James Blunt wins ever so slightly NSFW comeback of the day
Latest in an occasional series, and apologies if he’s not your sort of thing, but James Blunt has won comeback of the day with this ever so slightly NSFW effort.
What’s James Blunt up to
— NOSTRASKAARNES (@Erik_Skaarnes) February 28, 2021
Cue Blunt.
My nuts. https://t.co/goWrweKfq7
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 28, 2021
He’s been quite busy of late, as you might already have seen …
Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021
I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021
No, they just don’t want you. https://t.co/CNpB3Vazf9
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021
Hahahahahahahahahaha! No. https://t.co/dZeLFp5aaQ
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 28, 2021
Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter
