James Blunt wins ever so slightly NSFW comeback of the day

Latest in an occasional series, and apologies if he’s not your sort of thing, but James Blunt has won comeback of the day with this ever so slightly NSFW effort.

What’s James Blunt up to — NOSTRASKAARNES (@Erik_Skaarnes) February 28, 2021

Cue Blunt.

He’s been quite busy of late, as you might already have seen …

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

No, they just don’t want you. https://t.co/CNpB3Vazf9 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

