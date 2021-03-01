The Home Office fact-checked Nigel Farage and people were here for it

News

In a move that has shocked us all to the very core, Nigel Farage has been caught spreading false information about foreigners.

We apologise for not warning you to sit down before reading that, and sincerely hope you didn’t come to any harm when you fainted.

Here’s what he claimed.

His tweet was met with a mixture of puce-faced, spluttering outrage from his loyal supporters and mockery and scepticism from less gullible individuals.

Apparently, 12 migrants landed this morning, were tested, and all had their positive 🙄 results immediately.

Meanwhile, 99% of arrivals at our airports don't even get tested before they hop on public transport and dissappear.

Where exactly is the crisis, Nigel? https://t.co/YNIq4cJmjA — Linda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙#Notmybrexshit #ProEU 🇪🇺 (@lindaarella) February 27, 2021

We need a vaccine against Farage https://t.co/5UVHSQRwoR — el Tav (@elTav) February 27, 2021

120,000 unnecessary deaths from Covid, and you're getting your underwear in an uproar about 12 desperate people escaping persecution and war. Get your priorities right! — Rose Milburn (@RoseMilburn1) February 27, 2021

David Head pointed out the folly of taking a Farage claim at face value.

You have only his word for it, and he's the same guy who said Trump was the bravest man he'd ever met. https://t.co/Gn435PhOqr — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) February 27, 2021

His instincts were correct, because the Home Office had a very different take.

@nigel_farage This is incorrect. None of these 12 people tested positive for Covid-19. All adults who arrived today have been tested for Covid-19 — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 27, 2021

Twitter reacted to the correction pretty much as you’d expect.

1.

2.

Nigel Farage lies. Gets corrected by the Home Office. And leaves the lie up. That my friends tells you everything about Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/HTTqLHqrnx — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 27, 2021

3.

Imagine being such a big racist that the *Home Office* feels the need to intervene pic.twitter.com/H31lXQZosb — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 27, 2021

4.

Well well well he was wrong.

Whoda thunk it. https://t.co/Q1AZ5FHzdC — That Baratheon Girl 🍷💙🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽🏉🌹 (@baratheongirl) February 27, 2021

5.

Stop lying, you utter gobshite pic.twitter.com/fJxa3RROaA — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) February 27, 2021

6.