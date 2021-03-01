News

The Home Office fact-checked Nigel Farage and people were here for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 1st, 2021

In a move that has shocked us all to the very core, Nigel Farage has been caught spreading false information about foreigners.

We apologise for not warning you to sit down before reading that, and sincerely hope you didn’t come to any harm when you fainted.

Here’s what he claimed.

His tweet was met with a mixture of puce-faced, spluttering outrage from his loyal supporters and mockery and scepticism from less gullible individuals.

David Head pointed out the folly of taking a Farage claim at face value.

His instincts were correct, because the Home Office had a very different take.

Twitter reacted to the correction pretty much as you’d expect.

