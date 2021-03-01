‘Gwyneth Paltrow M.D.’ is as funny as it is NSFW (parody)

Videos

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has clashed horns with scientists quite a few times for her new-age medical advice, which has often promoted items conveniently for sale on her website, Goop.

Past examples include:

Telling people to steam their vaginas. It’s not a blocked nose, Gwyneth.

Recommending ‘apitherapy’ to treat inflammation and reduce scar tissue. And what is apitherapy? Getting stung by bees.

Pushing Ayurvedic ‘herbal’ supplements – as available from Goop – which have been found to cause lead poisoning in users.

Of course, we shouldn’t forget her $66 jade eggs, which were meant to be *checks notes* inserted into the vagina, risking bacterial infections.

Most recently, while discussing having contracted coronavirus, and revealing that she subsequently suffered from Long Covid, Ms Paltrow recommended ‘intuitive fasting’ and infrared saunas to treat the condition, prompting health experts to contradict her advice in the strongest terms.

They probably needn’t have worried about a rush for infrared saunas, to be fair. It’s not like there’s one next door to every Costa.

With this background in mind, the brilliant Larry and Paul gave us a teaser for a new series – Gwyneth Paltrow M.D.

It’s as funny and as NSFW as you’d expect.

Have you tried nourishing your inner aspect? It probably involves buying something from Goop. Maybe a candle that smells of Gwyneth’s vagina – or some spray to repel spiritual vampires. Both genuine Goop products.

Sadly, Gwyneth Paltrow MD came a little too late to be considered for a Golden Globe, but when the comedy duo shared their sketch on Twitter, it got the public vote.

I don’t know what Iron Man sees in her. https://t.co/OOb7g1hYSK — Mark Catley (@dukeofbeeston) February 26, 2021

You're fucking mad – but I love you both! 😂👏😂👏 https://t.co/Tm1GL8FioA — Ian Hobart (@hobart_ian) February 26, 2021

A tweeter named @SconesFleming had this enthusiastic reaction.

😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 choking laughing at this https://t.co/sONHBk2f2h — sconesrad (@SconesFleming) February 26, 2021

Don’t worry, sconesrad – Gwyneth Paltrow M.D. has an incense to cure choking – probably.

