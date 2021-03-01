Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of

Videos

Multilingual TikToker, Loïc Suberville, has once again shone a hilarious light on the illogicality of languages with this little sketch about French and its silent letters.

Wait …is this why there’s an Andrex puppy?

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

This is over too soon. I want more. Possibly a feature-length movie. — Nitram (@NitramHu) February 27, 2021

And they wonder why learning French is so hard https://t.co/jY2bbM4WoY — Manoek (@rundlesconfetti) February 27, 2021

This guy always makes my day https://t.co/PNZioC2SQr — nahrain 👽 (@yyznaho) February 26, 2021

In case you were thinking Loïc only picks on French, here’s a genuinely possible brief Spanish conversation.

And a bonus about English.

