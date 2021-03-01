Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of
Multilingual TikToker, Loïc Suberville, has once again shone a hilarious light on the illogicality of languages with this little sketch about French and its silent letters.
Stay away from French. pic.twitter.com/zUKRfLOYqk
— loicsuberville (@loicsuberville) February 26, 2021
Wait …is this why there’s an Andrex puppy?
Here’s how tweeters reacted.
This is over too soon. I want more. Possibly a feature-length movie.
— Nitram (@NitramHu) February 27, 2021
And they wonder why learning French is so hard https://t.co/jY2bbM4WoY
— Manoek (@rundlesconfetti) February 27, 2021
This guy always makes my day https://t.co/PNZioC2SQr
— nahrain 👽 (@yyznaho) February 26, 2021
I’m feeling attacked https://t.co/Mlxnsk3yVt
— Evil Bichette (@EvilBichette) February 27, 2021
In case you were thinking Loïc only picks on French, here’s a genuinely possible brief Spanish conversation.
@loicsuberville
Spanish is easy guys. ##spanish ##language ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage
And a bonus about English.
@loicsuberville
MAITRE D’……. ##french ##english ##wtf ##why ##language ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage
