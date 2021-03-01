Videos

Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2021

Multilingual TikToker, Loïc Suberville, has once again shone a hilarious light on the illogicality of languages with this little sketch about French and its silent letters.

Wait …is this why there’s an Andrex puppy?

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

In case you were thinking Loïc only picks on French, here’s a genuinely possible brief Spanish conversation.

@loicsuberville

Spanish is easy guys. ##spanish ##language ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Loïc Suberville

And a bonus about English.

@loicsuberville

MAITRE D’……. ##french ##english ##wtf ##why ##language ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Loïc Suberville

READ MORE

‘If God Was French’ hilariously explains how the pandemic started

Source Loïc Suberville Image Screengrab

More from the Poke