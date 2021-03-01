This one-star reviewer called the police after she was late for a haircut and got entirely the response she deserved

Life

We’ve seen some unfair one-star reviews in our time (and featured quite a lot of them on these pages, including this evergreen favourite).

And this is one is right up there with the very best, by which we mean worst.

It’s a one-star review by someone who wasn’t able to get their hair cut after turning up 15 minutes late, and the real story only became apparent with the hairdresser’s response.

And just a few of the comments it prompted after the review (and the response) was shared by Redditor RainWays.

‘I have spent far too many haircuts waiting for my turn while the person before me is still finishing up well after my scheduled start time.

I would happily support someone who didn’t allow appointments to start late.’ Sketch3000

‘Why are people perpetually late to everything? I always make sure I leave myself a nice window of time for things like traffic or other things that might hold me up, this usually results in me arriving early for everything, but I’d rather wait around for 15 minutes than add stress to my life by being late all the time.’ swayz38

‘There is a special place in hell reserved for people who call emergency services because they have a dispute with a business.’ uid_0

READ MORE

This Irish restaurant used CCTV to take down a diner’s fake bad review and it’s glorious

Source Reddit RainWays H/T Someecards