Jonah Hill’s powerful body-positive message was the perfect takedown of the Daily Mail

The Daily Mail’s efforts to spread extreme views date back at least as far as the 1930s, when its founder, Lord Rothermere, pleaded the case for Fascism.



In the 21st century, they have perfected the art of sowing panic and bigotry, with headlines like these:

Their obsession with things that can allegedly cause cancer.



Their scorn for anyone facilitating a more measured approach to Brexit, such as *checks notes* the judges who said MPs should have a say on the deal.



The racist dogwhistling.



They’ve also appointed themselves the arbiters of what people’s bodies should look like.

Classic female body shaming from the Daily Mail. Where to begin with this… pic.twitter.com/Q2b90sunCv — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) July 11, 2014

Celebrities – and their young daughters – have always been a favourite target of the Mail’s long lenses and harsh judgement, so it was refreshing to see them being called out for it by actor, director, producer and writer, Jonah Hill.

On Saturday, he posted this to his Instagram account.

But it was the text accompanying it that had a huge impact.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post. And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)”

His words inspired thousands of responses from people who wanted to offer their support or to thank him for the inspiration.

Judd Apatow, Jonah’s friend and frequent collaborator, has decided to embrace self-love in the same way, despite this amusing description of his own body – or perhaps because of it.

We look forward to more people telling the Mail how they feel.

