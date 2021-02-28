Ian Brown’s latest covidiocy earned a few world-class burns

Twitter

Singer, Ian Brown, has been one of the most vocal celebrities in opposition of the government’s approach to tackling Covid-19 – and not because he thought they were being too lax.

It’s as though he’s been on retainer for the coronavirus.

On Friday, with suggestions that some kind of proof of vaccination might become necessary in certain situations, he posted this tweet.

His stance found support from the expected quarters, like this –

But a lot more people came bearing burns.

Daft Punk’s retirement announcement was better. https://t.co/bqTb9bUlpV — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) February 27, 2021

Not even if Placebo are headlining? https://t.co/Zc6T7OOr2Y — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 26, 2021

Agreed, but not for the same reasons, I fear. https://t.co/Rm89xlYb8G — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) February 26, 2021

Can't wait to see you topping the bill at Piers Corbyn's 5G in the Park. — Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) February 26, 2021

I will NEVER attend a concert or listen to music by a band who do not want their audience to be as safe as possible. NEVER EVER! — Clairey (@Claireyeddy) February 26, 2021

Loving the government’s new campaign to encourage vaccination https://t.co/BHWLf9y2uI — . (@twlldun) February 26, 2021

But one comeback in particular deserved some kind of an award.

That’s up to Butlins surely ? — Harry McNally (@Ebbrell67) February 26, 2021

His comment went down a lot better than Ian Brown’s had.

This is the tweet of the week…by far!!!!

🤣 https://t.co/dGHNMjaDQU — Kerry 🇪🇺 Pro-EU, #CarpeDiem #GetTheToriesOut (@Rozkez67) February 27, 2021

To conclude …

Mr Brown to the burns unit please… https://t.co/GXOobW3qZu — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) February 27, 2021

