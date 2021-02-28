Twitter

Ian Brown’s latest covidiocy earned a few world-class burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2021

Singer, Ian Brown, has been one of the most vocal celebrities in opposition of the government’s approach to tackling Covid-19 – and not because he thought they were being too lax.

It’s as though he’s been on retainer for the coronavirus.

On Friday, with suggestions that some kind of proof of vaccination might become necessary in certain situations, he posted this tweet.

His stance found support from the expected quarters, like this –

But a lot more people came bearing burns.

#

But one comeback in particular deserved some kind of an award.

His comment went down a lot better than Ian Brown’s had.

To conclude …

