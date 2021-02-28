Our 22 favourite funny takes on pandemic life

Twitter

In spite of the understandable stress, funny tweeters have continued to give us all something to laugh at during the pandemic. We take our hats off to them and present to you 22 current favourites.

1.

"Play the tuba," they said. "I can't think of a single scenario where it being fucking gigantic would be a problem," they said. pic.twitter.com/OsWMGjW38b — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 25, 2021

2.

I'll tell you this much about lockdown, I had a root canal yesterday that took a full hour of drilling holes and sticking dozens of tiny sharp files through my hollow tooth down into meat of my gums, and all I could think of throughout was 'it's nice to be out of the house'. — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) February 23, 2021

3.

I know single people are worried about dating during the pandemic but think of it this way, when the vaccines kick in there are going to be SO many new divorcees to meet — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 28, 2021

4.

stop whining about losing your 'hot years' to covid. some of us lost our hot years to not being hot — Rhiannon Shaw (@rhiannoneshaw) February 20, 2021

5.

I'm not a scientist but the chances of going to see your Gran & giving her the blitz are really small. pic.twitter.com/VdNYR4op4e — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 24, 2021

6.

7.

Just to confirm, the ‘R’ is coming down in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/RNqagYWPWX — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) February 22, 2021

8.

I can't believe people are STILL struggling with basic Zoom etiquette. Remember:

– MUTE yourself when not speaking

– USE "raise hand" to avoid interruption in groups

– Make sure your CAT is in view

– Don't forget to tell me your cat's NAME

– Please tell your cat I LOVE them — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) February 22, 2021

9.

We are now at the "I think my cat has started a podcast" stage of lockdown #Pickle #Lockdown #Content pic.twitter.com/wuVPeRV22g — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) February 22, 2021

10.

Been getting really into working out at home. Thought I'd finally found a way to exercise that didn't make me feel awful… but then I realised I was enjoying it because 3 out of the 5 times I'd exercised, I had then immediately ordered a large pizza — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) February 20, 2021

11.