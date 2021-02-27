Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

Pics

In the first of an occasional series, here are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen this week, from the fabulous r/funny over on Reddit and elsewhere.

1.

‘What I see on the news while boarding my flight today …’

(via)

2.

‘Couldn’t do this again if I tried’

(via)

3.

‘Every season I understand fashion less and less.’

(via)

4.

‘AND DON’T COME BACK’

(via)

5.

‘I think it’s time to repot the cat’

(via)

6.

‘Saw this on Youtube, it had me in stitches’



(via)

7.

‘This is how I die’

(via)

8.

‘This is officially my favorite photo’

(via)

9. ‘Band practice in Wenatchee, Washington’

(via)

10.

‘Someone In This Museum Has A Sense Of Humour’

(via)

11.

‘Looking for answers – old vs. new’

(via)

12.

‘Sheep made from old phones’

(via)

13.

‘Modern art on a budget’

(via)

And finally …

This ‘Mini’ evolution I saw in London

(via)

