This viral TikTok about a home haircut is blowing people’s minds

Videos

If Boris Johnson’s roadmap plays out, it’s about six and a half weeks until people in England will have easy access to a professional haircut, so it’s understandable if some just give up and grab the clippers.

In this very cleverly planned and edited sketch by TikToker Jaden Williams, that’s just what he’s done. Or has he?

Very meta. Alternative title – Hairception? It’s got us thinking there should be a category for TikToks at Cannes.

Twitter spotted it, and was rightly impressed, giving it nearly 8000 retweets in just 16 hours.

Genuine question: Was there *literally anything* on Quibi as well constructed as this kid’s zero-budget TikTok pic.twitter.com/O3bPY6fp4M — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 25, 2021

if nothing else Gen Z will have a surfeit of expert video editors https://t.co/cecFYx8kjP — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 25, 2021

christopher nolan is weeping into his bowl of coco pops https://t.co/qO7s18eLzn — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) February 25, 2021

I want to make it absolutely clear that I laughed harder at this than anything I have seen in literal years. https://t.co/D0EY03pUim — Uncanny X-Cerpts (@uncannyxcerpts) February 25, 2021

The sheer genius of the video gave Rabbi Michael Cohen hope for the future.

Gen Z is going to fix everything. Everything. — Rabbi Michael Cohen (@TheTechRabbi) February 25, 2021

READ MORE

This TikToker had the funniest reaction to the stupidest hacks you’ll see today

Source Jaden Williams Image Screengrab