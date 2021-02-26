Videos

This viral TikTok about a home haircut is blowing people’s minds

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2021

If Boris Johnson’s roadmap plays out, it’s about six and a half weeks until people in England will have easy access to a professional haircut, so it’s understandable if some just give up and grab the clippers.

In this very cleverly planned and edited sketch by TikToker Jaden Williams, that’s just what he’s done. Or has he?

@officialjadenwilliams

Haircut Continuity. ##Haircut ##FYP ##ForYou ##RocketLeague ##Skit ##Cut ##Hair ##funny

♬ Cafe – Ev Emanuel

Very meta. Alternative title – Hairception? It’s got us thinking there should be a category for TikToks at Cannes.

Twitter spotted it, and was rightly impressed, giving it nearly 8000 retweets in just 16 hours.

The sheer genius of the video gave Rabbi Michael Cohen hope for the future.

