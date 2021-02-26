The usual suspects are waffling on over a gender neutral Potato Head – 25 hilarious reactions

News

The makers of the Mr and Mrs Potato Head toys, Hasbro, are to introduce a Potato Head family pack with a wider mixture of body parts, leaving the kids who own them to decide whether the plastic tuber they’re playing with has a male, female or other persona.

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. https://t.co/yUAO4bVYG0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

The company claims it’s to cater to a modern market that is less inclined to want gendered toys, following in the pointy footsteps of Mattel’s gender-neutral equivalents to Barbie, Creatable World.

Although Hasbro had in no way suggested that the move was in response to anyone claiming to be offended by the gendered toys, there was always going to be a backlash.

time for bigots to pretend to care about Mr Potato Head lmao https://t.co/g5rICbSNTQ — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) February 25, 2021

In the US, the outcry stemmed from prominent voices on the right.

Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive. He’s now just going to be called Potato Head. When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase? For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!” — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 25, 2021

Heads up Mr. Clean — and don't laugh Captain Crunch, you aren't far behind https://t.co/qznqKzvJzv — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 25, 2021

MR POTATO HEAD CANCELED: Hasbro to Drop ‘Gendered Toy’, Will Release ‘Potato Head’ This Year https://t.co/42cLjCsXGu — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 25, 2021

If ever there was a story Sean Hannity was born to cover, it is one about a sexless potato stirring up outrage. pic.twitter.com/8vRGJJkg2H — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 26, 2021

In the UK, the chip was most firmly on the shoulder of the self-styled arbiter of wokeness in food – Piers Morgan, who has previously turned puce over the existence of vegan versions of sausage rolls and *checks notes* M&S Percy Pigs.

Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: 'What's really important is dropping the 'Mr' from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names. These woke imbeciles are destroying the world. pic.twitter.com/CwsaX5D2Ue — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

His Twitter foil, Gary Lineker had an answer.

Practically no one is. It’s utter codswallop. In fact it’s as ridiculous as saying this sort of thing is destroying the world. https://t.co/MFEEt2Ox3C — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 25, 2021

He was far from being the only person to roast Morgan for his indignation.

Hi it me Piers Morgan, that guy who calls everyone a snowflake. Today I think the world’s ending because a children’s potato no longer has a donger. pic.twitter.com/cTLKE84Vis — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 25, 2021

Piers you're shouting at a plastic potato https://t.co/04XZ3UIvSR — George 🇵🇳 (@George_Tr0) February 25, 2021

Didn't you get offended by a sausage roll made out of vegetables 🤔 https://t.co/ZBeHavCGTn — Rav (@VgnRav) February 25, 2021

Shortly after the news broke, there was an update from Hasbro, theoretically putting all faux outrage back in its box.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

Too late for the blood pressure of Piers Morgan and anyone who’s ever agreed with a Fox News opinion piece.

These people thought it was mash ado about nothing.

how am i supposed to explain to my kid that a potato can be either a boy or a girl?? or sometimes have feet instead of eyes?? how do i look my child in the eye and tell them all your body parts are stored in your body via a lil plastic door on your butt https://t.co/axROkSndMe — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) February 25, 2021

Potato Head gender reveal party. pic.twitter.com/1n6QiZ38s6 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 25, 2021

Conservatives: Lefties are such snowflakes, offended by everything, always overreacting Also conservatives: MR POTATO HEAD SHOULD HAVE A HUGE DICK — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 25, 2021

First they came for Mister Potato Head…and I said nothing…because it didn’t seem like something to get that upset about. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 25, 2021

i purposely bought my potato-shaped son a MR POTATO HEAD TOY so he would have a masculine potato-shaped figure in his life. what am i supposed to do now, HMMM??? — katherine krueger (@kath_krueger) February 25, 2021

Thank god, reading the first sentence I thought they and Mrs Potato Head had gotten divorced 😔 https://t.co/ibOxLCYvxN — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 25, 2021

I don't mind that Mr Potato Head is just Potato Head now. If anything it just means we've grown closer and dropped the formalities. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 25, 2021

"Please, Mr. Potato Head was my father" https://t.co/607rpoCUot — Jude Ellison S. Doyle (@sadydoyle) February 25, 2021

Alright who had "Mr Potato Head should have a penis" on their 2021 bingo card? — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@chrispurchase) February 25, 2021

While everyone’s giving Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head a parade just remember Stretch Armstrong was a BDSM pioneer and gets ZERO credit. pic.twitter.com/ez8oCaYOWF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2021

