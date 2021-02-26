Life

This ‘anti-depression kit’ went viral because it’s so wrong people didn’t know where to start

Poke Staff. Updated February 26th, 2021

There are many ways to respond if you think someone you know might have depression. And this definitely isn’t one of them.

Over on Twitter, @KellieCyorks went viral after she shared this ‘anti-depression kit’ which is so bad people didn’t know where to start.

Kellie said she’d head butt anyone who gave it to her and this is why.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

And here’s exactly what people made of that, beginning with @KellieCyorks herself …

In short …

If you need to talk to someone right now you can find a list of helplines staffed by trained people on the Mind website here. Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email [email protected]

