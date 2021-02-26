This ‘anti-depression kit’ went viral because it’s so wrong people didn’t know where to start

Life

There are many ways to respond if you think someone you know might have depression. And this definitely isn’t one of them.

Over on Twitter, @KellieCyorks went viral after she shared this ‘anti-depression kit’ which is so bad people didn’t know where to start.

Kellie said she’d head butt anyone who gave it to her and this is why.

If someone gave me this i’d probably headbutt them. pic.twitter.com/z3CvdmfAtu — KC💙 (@KellieCyorks) February 22, 2021

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

And here’s exactly what people made of that, beginning with @KellieCyorks herself …

This one makes me laugh. "Someone somewhere. Not me though" pic.twitter.com/36NVOp3M9V — KC💙 (@KellieCyorks) February 22, 2021

Where’s “a sharpened pencil so you can stab whoever gave you this in the eye”? — Paul Aidan B (@oh_dear_wadawa) February 23, 2021

if you have good aim, you can do it with the rubber band. — barefootwriter, MA (@bfwriter) February 23, 2021

"You're depressed cos you've made mistakes you loser" pic.twitter.com/WrI4sgeKBe — KC💙 (@KellieCyorks) February 22, 2021

I recall watching a tv show where Vincent van Gogh was described as “wasn’t a happy bunny”. Jo Brand interjected “I know I’m supposed to be adding the humour here, but we should accept that suffering mental illness is not just being an unhappy bunny” — Gav 💙🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🌹#FBPE #FBR (@Socialistdawn) February 23, 2021

Have the UK's mental health provisions been outsourced to Chartwell's or something? 🤔 — DB (@D_B_90) February 23, 2021

"Thank you for your concern. Here's the phone number of an emergency dentist". — Pete 🤬 💙 (@Sarf_London) February 23, 2021

Perfect for when your depression is caused by a severe twee deficiency — Dean (@Herne_TheHunter) February 23, 2021

In short …

Fucking hell, that's grim, isn't it? — Bee Middlemast-Neal #WOKE #FBPE #BLM #Antifa #3.5% (@Mistywoman1) February 23, 2021

If you need to talk to someone right now you can find a list of helplines staffed by trained people on the Mind website here. Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email [email protected]

