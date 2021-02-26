The 25 best tweets we’ve seen this week

Twitter

It’s Friday*, and that means it’s time for us to share the best tweets we’ve seen in the last week.

*Not necessarily true by the time you read this.

1.

my wife: oh hey you’re finished early me: zoom’s haunted my wife: what? me: *loading a pistol and restarting my laptop* zoom’s haunted

. pic.twitter.com/fioyBITazx — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) February 21, 2021

2.

Men in horror movies are always like wow, a sexy lady just emerged from the woods/bog/cave/lake etc. and wants to kiss me? Nothing suspicious about this! — Juliet Bennett Rylah (@JBRylah) February 23, 2021

3.

Alexa: show me a working Royal. pic.twitter.com/nhljpvcN40 — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) February 20, 2021

4.

Happy 58th birthday to Stone Roses legend Ian Brown 🍋🍋🍋 pic.twitter.com/JNepRHeI7x — Lisa (@missL1981) February 20, 2021

5.

how do lawyers not cry when arguing — Adrianna (@Stfunell_) February 19, 2021

6.

My son proposed to his fiancée about six months ago and she said yes. They’re super happy, we love her family too. I just found out today that another girl is in love with him and plans to propose next week…. should I say anything? Oh and also, he’s 4. They’re all 4. — the luckiest Penny. (@aSouthernPenny) February 20, 2021

7.

I was in charge of cheese and biscuits last night. I am 47 years old. pic.twitter.com/nh5t8UxdUK — David QC (@DavidMuttering) February 21, 2021

8.

Can't believe Be Here Now is twenty three years old. pic.twitter.com/LEgn2LOKm0 — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) February 20, 2021

9.

can't stop thinking about people that first ate mushrooms they found and just had to go through trial and error of like, this one tastes like beef, this one killed Brian immediately and this one makes you see God for a week — Jewish Space Laser (@goulcher) February 23, 2021

10.

I’d like to see Matt Bellamy jamming with Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding for ten minutes before the main gig as a sort of a Muse/Boosh. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) February 23, 2021

11.

he was a boy, she was his mom

can i make it anymore oedipus — ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@drivingmemadi) February 23, 2021

12.