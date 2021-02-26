The Little Truck That Couldn’t has a brutally honest bumper sticker
Like people, some vehicles are built for speed while others are definitely not. This truck falls into the latter group.
And a closer look.
Redditors familiar with the style of vehicle related hard with u/oye_oye_oye’s post.
I drive a 4 cyclinder 89 toyota pickup, people are such ashsoles on steep grades, I’m like dude, I’m giving it all I got, go around jeez.
RockPaperRochelle
I drove a Toyota truck back around 1980 from mass to upstate Vermont with an upright refrigerator in the bed. 4 cylinder 5 speed? Manual. Third gear up the hills couldn’t go 50
mtbmike
Hahahaha. Husband and I have a 93 and a 2015. We were following each other the other day. I was in the 15. Got home and I asked “Why didn’t you race me?”. He says “I did!”
sammannequin
This speaks to me…as I drive a Nissan Cube
msking2011
It wasn’t just truck drivers, either.
Just remember – not even the most expensive truck is perfect.
what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw
— Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) November 22, 2019
