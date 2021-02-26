Pics

The Little Truck That Couldn’t has a brutally honest bumper sticker

Poke Staff. Updated February 26th, 2021

Like people, some vehicles are built for speed while others are definitely not. This truck falls into the latter group.

And a closer look.

Redditors familiar with the style of vehicle related hard with u/oye_oye_oye’s post.

I drive a 4 cyclinder 89 toyota pickup, people are such ashsoles on steep grades, I’m like dude, I’m giving it all I got, go around jeez.
RockPaperRochelle

I drove a Toyota truck back around 1980 from mass to upstate Vermont with an upright refrigerator in the bed. 4 cylinder 5 speed? Manual. Third gear up the hills couldn’t go 50
mtbmike

Hahahaha. Husband and I have a 93 and a 2015. We were following each other the other day. I was in the 15. Got home and I asked “Why didn’t you race me?”. He says “I did!”
sammannequin

This speaks to me…as I drive a Nissan Cube
msking2011

It wasn’t just truck drivers, either.

Just remember – not even the most expensive truck is perfect.

READ MORE

“Stop fat-shaming trucks!”

Source r/funny Image Erika Fletcher on Unsplash, r/funny

More from the Poke