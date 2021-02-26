The Little Truck That Couldn’t has a brutally honest bumper sticker

Pics

Like people, some vehicles are built for speed while others are definitely not. This truck falls into the latter group.

And a closer look.

Redditors familiar with the style of vehicle related hard with u/oye_oye_oye’s post.

I drive a 4 cyclinder 89 toyota pickup, people are such ashsoles on steep grades, I’m like dude, I’m giving it all I got, go around jeez.

RockPaperRochelle

I drove a Toyota truck back around 1980 from mass to upstate Vermont with an upright refrigerator in the bed. 4 cylinder 5 speed? Manual. Third gear up the hills couldn’t go 50

mtbmike

Hahahaha. Husband and I have a 93 and a 2015. We were following each other the other day. I was in the 15. Got home and I asked “Why didn’t you race me?”. He says “I did!”

sammannequin

This speaks to me…as I drive a Nissan Cube

msking2011

It wasn’t just truck drivers, either.

Just remember – not even the most expensive truck is perfect.

what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) November 22, 2019

“Stop fat-shaming trucks!”

r/funny