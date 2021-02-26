Pics

Everyone’s mocking this golden Donald Trump statue and these 13 takedowns were 24 carat

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2021

There’s something called the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, taking place in Florida this weekend.

A lot of Donald Trump supporters will be getting together to tell each other how they outrageous it was that they lost the election and also listen to the former president himself, apparently.

But before he turns up attention was focused on this golden Trump statue that was spotted being wheeled through the conference and shared on Twitter by journalist William Turton.

And if you think a golden statue of Donald Trump was ripe for mockery, then you’d be absolutely right. These takedowns were 24 carat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr accused Republicans of ‘losing gracefully’ and it’s not the savage burn he thinks it is

Source Twitter @WilliamTurton

More from the Poke