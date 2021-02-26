Everyone’s mocking this golden Donald Trump statue and these 13 takedowns were 24 carat

Pics

There’s something called the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, taking place in Florida this weekend.

A lot of Donald Trump supporters will be getting together to tell each other how they outrageous it was that they lost the election and also listen to the former president himself, apparently.

But before he turns up attention was focused on this golden Trump statue that was spotted being wheeled through the conference and shared on Twitter by journalist William Turton.

And if you think a golden statue of Donald Trump was ripe for mockery, then you’d be absolutely right. These takedowns were 24 carat.

1.

Holy shit. The conservative Christians actually created a literal golden idol. — Paulie Walnuts (@pauliegwalnuts) February 26, 2021

2.

This reminds me of that religious story, something something something Golden Calf, something something graven image, something something false idols. But what do I know, I'm not very religious. https://t.co/rOwxvNQM7W — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2021

3.

Do not worship false idols. https://t.co/rJW0yv742c — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 26, 2021

4.

Seriously, did these folks not read the Old Testament? pic.twitter.com/cjGReyGMYv — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 26, 2021

5.

Republicans wheel in the golden calf as they prepare to wander the electoral desert for 40 years. https://t.co/S1x8xhbVCA — Wesley Clark (@WesClarkjr) February 26, 2021

6.

Who wore it better? Golden Trump or Golden Calf? pic.twitter.com/Fjd9XjJs8V — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 26, 2021

7.

So I am an atheist, but wasn’t there something in the Christian Bible about a golden calf and worship and if I am remembering it correctly it thoroughly pissed God off Big time 😂😂😂 — Kodiak🆘 (@Sensei415) February 26, 2021

8.

I remember an old tale about golden idols…but not orange ones. — Cameron Blakemore (@csblakemore) February 26, 2021

9.

The biblical irony here is so thick I could swim in it. — kc (@otheryesak2) February 26, 2021

10.

Sometimes I’m like, “they’ve read the Bible, right?” Then I remember it’s a book. — davidberry (@davidberry) February 26, 2021

11.

It’s hollow – just like the real one. — Grey_Obelisk (@Grey_Obelisk) February 26, 2021

12.

HOW DO THEY NOT SEE IT? Sorry for yelling but I am so puzzled by this. — Politics Is Personal (@trilag) February 26, 2021

13.

This is what the Republican Party has reduced itself to. Worshippers of the golden Trump. https://t.co/x0VhEtambF — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 26, 2021

To conclude …

A golden statue of Trump is as good a summary of CPAC as one could possibly make. pic.twitter.com/tW0zFobjyh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 26, 2021

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr accused Republicans of ‘losing gracefully’ and it’s not the savage burn he thinks it is

Source Twitter @WilliamTurton