Our 17 favourite takedowns of Twitter’s ‘super-follow’ subscription plan
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Twitter: We’re going to let you charge followers to see exclusive content.
Twitter announces paid Super Follows to let you charge for tweets https://t.co/nw281nPJ4P pic.twitter.com/WHPGmYTK3j
— The Verge (@verge) February 25, 2021
Twitter reacted with a mixture of horror and competitive piss-taking.
1.
In future, if you want my opinion on Maltesers or 'Homes Under The Hammer', that'll be 30p. https://t.co/5kZu6JuP4L
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 26, 2021
2.
We only wanted an edit button https://t.co/BsQwIYzvRP
— Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) February 26, 2021
3.
What perks can I offer to get people to pay 4.99 a month to follow me? More confidence interval chat? Special access to threads complaining about Gavin Williamson? https://t.co/4Smm4QR56S
— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 25, 2021
4.
For a modest subscription my Super Followers will enjoy the exact same tweets, but without the puns.
No idea what I'll buy with all that stweet stweet cash. https://t.co/VJz2V5V5dE
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 25, 2021
5.
Super Follow me for exclusive typos, incoherent profanity and boring stories about my dog. Just £50 a month. Free bag of Doritos (cheese) for first 13 subscribers. https://t.co/fIlPRr0tOJ
— 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) February 25, 2021
6.
My pledge to you: not one of my most powerful threads will cost more than £35 to view. https://t.co/oob81RdgNU
— Alan White (@aljwhite) February 26, 2021
7.
This is going to be an awesome way to annihilate my self-esteem while making $15 dollars a year. https://t.co/hpuymovPW1
— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 25, 2021
8.
I want to be extremely clear about this: I will only accept subscriptions in the form of crumpled up Deutsche Marks in faded yellow envelopes. I will begrudgingly also consider Swiss francs, but not if the notes were issued after 1994. This is my *brand* and I am committed to it. https://t.co/wdwDjw2eAN
— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) February 25, 2021
9.
Y'all tweeted "I can't believe this app is free" one too many times https://t.co/1WqvCaO1nJ
— asad bhaiyya (@sadizid) February 25, 2021
More from the Poke
Donald Trump Jr accused Republicans of ‘losing gracefully’ and it’s not the savage burn he thinks it is
‘The Guy Who Decides Autocorrect – Part 2’ is the Relatable Sketch of the Day