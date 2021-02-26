Our 17 favourite takedowns of Twitter’s ‘super-follow’ subscription plan

News

Nobody:

Absolutely nobody:

Twitter: We’re going to let you charge followers to see exclusive content.

Twitter announces paid Super Follows to let you charge for tweets https://t.co/nw281nPJ4P pic.twitter.com/WHPGmYTK3j — The Verge (@verge) February 25, 2021

Twitter reacted with a mixture of horror and competitive piss-taking.

1.

In future, if you want my opinion on Maltesers or 'Homes Under The Hammer', that'll be 30p. https://t.co/5kZu6JuP4L — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 26, 2021

2.

We only wanted an edit button https://t.co/BsQwIYzvRP — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) February 26, 2021

3.

What perks can I offer to get people to pay 4.99 a month to follow me? More confidence interval chat? Special access to threads complaining about Gavin Williamson? https://t.co/4Smm4QR56S — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 25, 2021

4.

For a modest subscription my Super Followers will enjoy the exact same tweets, but without the puns. No idea what I'll buy with all that stweet stweet cash. https://t.co/VJz2V5V5dE — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 25, 2021

5.

Super Follow me for exclusive typos, incoherent profanity and boring stories about my dog. Just £50 a month. Free bag of Doritos (cheese) for first 13 subscribers. https://t.co/fIlPRr0tOJ — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) February 25, 2021

6.

My pledge to you: not one of my most powerful threads will cost more than £35 to view. https://t.co/oob81RdgNU — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 26, 2021

7.

This is going to be an awesome way to annihilate my self-esteem while making $15 dollars a year. https://t.co/hpuymovPW1 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 25, 2021

8.

I want to be extremely clear about this: I will only accept subscriptions in the form of crumpled up Deutsche Marks in faded yellow envelopes. I will begrudgingly also consider Swiss francs, but not if the notes were issued after 1994. This is my *brand* and I am committed to it. https://t.co/wdwDjw2eAN — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) February 25, 2021

9.