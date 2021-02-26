Donald Trump Jr accused Republicans of ‘losing gracefully’ and it’s not the savage burn he thinks it is

Politics

Donald Trump Jr took time out from his busy schedule and waiting for his dad to return his text messages to appear on Fox News. Again.

And we only mention it because the former president’s son had a message for Republicans who he criticised for their willingness to ‘lose gracefully’.

Unlike Donald Trump, he said, and it really isn’t the savage burn he thinks it is.

Donald Trump definitely taught us that Republicans don't lose gracefully. Good point, Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/dG85RBvwK7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

And just in case you can’t bring yourself to listen …

‘There’s no natural pushback. The Republicans aren’t willing to do it – they’ve shown that over the decades – they’d just rather lose gracefully I guess. That’s not really a plan that I would go with but it’s what they have done. ‘Donald Trump has shown that you don’t have to do that, you can actually push back.’

And our favourite things people said about it.

Yes Jr, your dad caused an insurrection and people died. Pushing back?? 🤨 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) February 26, 2021

This is an amazing clip. https://t.co/mtTn4UfboU — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 26, 2021

"You don't have to lose gracefully" What a beautiful lesson to teach the next generation — Embarrassed Chicago Bears Fan (@coleyhiles1) February 26, 2021

Is he talking about inciting a fucking terrorist attack against the US Capitol?! https://t.co/1JNxChXxsD — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 26, 2021

Losing gracefully is *definitely* not Don Jr.’s style. He’s always been more of a lose clumsily like a drunk falling down a flight of stairs at the dog track kind of guy — Pool Ladder, MD (@_ladder_MD) February 26, 2021

And we really enjoyed this bit of the same Fox News interview. Watch to the end.

When you really want to say something but Hannity ends the interview mid-sentence pic.twitter.com/MjXPsmi58J — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2021

READ MORE

This video about magnet fishing went wildly viral because look what the hell turns up

Source @atrupar