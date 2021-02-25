Watch this bedroom tour go from “What?” to “WTF?”

Videos

There’s a trend on TikTok for calling out behaviour you don’t like by playing the BGC drama effect sound clip to give it that extra punch.

It’s mostly quite tongue-in-cheek, like this bedding-related issue shared by a TikToker named @madisondepace.

One man answered her questions – and more. So much more.

M. Night Shyamalan would be proud – and probably a little appalled. Twitter also had mixed feelings.

Me watching this: "Okay, sure. Yup. This guy isn't hurting anyone. Okay. Wow, lots of Legos. Good use of space, tbh. Sleeping bag? Weird, but, you do you, dude. HANG ON WHAT WAS THAT ABOUT THE PILLOW." https://t.co/BqpfcVQJvM — Kevin Church (@Kevin_Church) February 24, 2021

He had carpentry skills! 👍🏽

He still plays with toys. 👎🏽

He keeps his room clean and organized! 👍🏽

He works out—takes care of his health! 👍🏽

He talks about having a full set of sheet like it’s an accomplishment.👎🏽

Sleeping bag👎🏽

BROWN THIRD PILLOW FOR WHAT 🤯 — Inna Gadda Covida (@hoooliaaaa) February 24, 2021

He got a brown pillow for what pic.twitter.com/rpp3kVHEj0 — GUN_Viejito👴🏾 BLM (@GUN_Vanguard) February 24, 2021

I started out thinking that this was endearing & that ending…not so much https://t.co/iPEjJIl5Om — Openly Black Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) February 24, 2021

why is nobody talking about THE DERANGED SIGN pic.twitter.com/67gep7nbJf — (they/them/bitch) (@fuckxlee) February 24, 2021

I've never seen a person waver between psycho and endearing so many times in under one minute. — Jon (@Jon_Lee_) February 24, 2021

Chops McGee looked past his step ladder, his sleeping bag – and even his brown pillow to a long-standing divider of nations.

Why do Americans call them "Legos"…it's LEGO. Singular & Plural. Like Deer. — Chops McGee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏍️🧵 (@Frecklechops) February 24, 2021

Bet he says “math”, too.

