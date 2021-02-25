Videos

Watch this bedroom tour go from “What?” to “WTF?”

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2021

There’s a trend on TikTok for calling out behaviour you don’t like by playing the BGC drama effect sound clip to give it that extra punch.

It’s mostly quite tongue-in-cheek, like this bedding-related issue shared by a TikToker named @madisondepace.

@madisondepace

##fyp ##foryoupage ##fypシ

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzzz

One man answered her questions – and more. So much more.

@200m1by1

##stitch with @madisondepace anybody else re-design their room to make room for their legos? ##lego ##legostarwars ##room ##starwars ##fyp

♬ original sound – Not a robot

M. Night Shyamalan would be proud – and probably a little appalled. Twitter also had mixed feelings.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Chops McGee looked past his step ladder, his sleeping bag – and even his brown pillow to a long-standing divider of nations.

Bet he says “math”, too.

