Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson claims he can’t find evidence of QAnon – 11 searing burns

Right-wing commentator and Fox News frontman, Tucker Carlson, has spent much of his time in the spotlight making baseless and often offensive claims, while shutting down guests who took another position.

Here he is insisting that wind power is a scam.

Tucker Carlson: Wind power is a scam. How will it heat your house when it's -30 below? pic.twitter.com/rqKfAzeLJ5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 1, 2019

And what else does Carlson think is a scam? Racism.

Tucker Carlson claims that it is essentially impossible for a black person from an upper-middle-class background to experience racism, pointing specifically to Cory Booker, calling it a "scam" pic.twitter.com/mOIrpzvleT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2019

In his latest bizarre outburst, he tried to imply that the far-right conspiracy theory, QAnon, doesn’t exist – and his evidence?

Tucker Carlson: "We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website. If it's out there, we could not find it" pic.twitter.com/mLESlsxURO — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 24, 2021

Well, if it isn’t a website, that’s pretty conclusive.

1.

it turns out that this so-called burger king has no monarchical authority and, if he dies or abdicates, it's not even clear that his title passes on to his descendants https://t.co/dvzSuZZke2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 24, 2021

2.

Tucker Carlson: We are bad journalists — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 24, 2021

3.

WHAT ON EARTH COULD ANON MEAN WE ASKED OURSELVES https://t.co/zRo0ZZmPGT — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 24, 2021

4.

How is it possible that Tucker Carlson knows all about Antifa and nothing about Qanon? — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) February 24, 2021

5.

Tucker Carlson says he can't find QAnon, so allow me to introduce him to @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 24, 2021

6.