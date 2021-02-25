Life

This man added the ‘wrong Peter’ to his family’s WhatsApp group and it’s a hilarious tale of mistaken identity

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2021

This brilliant tale of mistaken identity has gone viral on Twitter because it’s such a lovely and funny story. And exactly the sort of thing we can imagine doing ourselves.

It was shared by writer and freelance journalist Jonno Hopkins and, well, no-one tells it better than him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Well, it can be really complicated setting up those WhatsApp groups …

The tale prompted a huge response on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

READ MORE

19 glorious times people were totally destroyed in the comments

Source Twitter @jonnohopkins

More from the Poke