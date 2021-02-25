This ‘elite’ team of rollerblading cops didn’t entirely match expectations – 9 favourite takedowns
Police in Karachi, Pakistan, are trying a new tactic in the fight against crime.
They’ve trained an ‘elite’ armed rollerblading unit to help catch the criminals, although it’s fair to say that for a lot of people, expectations were not entirely met by the reality.
WATCH: Police in Karachi, Pakistan are training an armed rollerblading unit to better prevent theft and harassment on its streets. pic.twitter.com/IX5CrM6tep
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021
The takedowns came thick and fast.
Yoooooo
Lmmfao just run through grass
— Izzice (@IzzIce_) February 23, 2021
Or just run UP some stairs
— jonathan “soup-like” joestar 🌹 (@peepeebones) February 23, 2021
And to illustrate this point, here’s the video again, but this time with added footage of roller blading cops from other forces …
"Elite" Karachi rollerblade taskforce…expectation vs. reality
And here’s exactly what people made of that.
‘MY ONLY WEAKNESS… stairs.. and grass. And uneven ground in general. Climbing a fence. Oh but I can jump this MOPED.’ DownTheHatch80
‘And a little rock on the pavement. And a puddle. And a steep hill.’ Info1847
‘How can we make chasing badguys more fun?’ Gods_Perfect-Asshole
‘They need short-shorts for more range and mobility to move like a cheetah out in the field – Lt. Dangle.’
High_on_Strife
‘How do you manage recoil when shooting?’ kaustuvjha
‘You just roll with it.’ TheMunCheese
‘You turn around and fire the opposite direction you want to go so the momentum makes you faster.’ ZenRhizer
