Looks like this shop has had enough of anti-maskers
We’ve all seen the footage of covidiots kicking off about their rights – and some of us have seen it in real life, but imagine being in a customer-facing job and having to deal with that nonsense all the time.
One business addressed all the spurious arguments with one very informative notice.
Redditor u/cchuccky‘s post struck a chord with these commenters – and it got a little NSFW.
They aren’t the only place sending a strong message to covidiots.
This reaction sums it all up.
