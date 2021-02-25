Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could have got this tattoo just before the pandemic

Life

This tale of a woman who got a most unfortunately timed tattoo just before the pandemic is unfortunate on so many levels.

Leah Holland went on Twitter to respond to someone who used users to share ‘the dumbest tattoo that you’ve ever gotten’.

‘Okay, I’m just going to go ahead and let you guys know that I won,’ said Leah. And this is why …

Leah said she’d wanted to get the tattoo for a couple of years and ‘basically it means, like, being true to yourself and real and not pretending to be something you’re not …’

‘I spent the entire summer wearing cardigans so that could not be misconstrued,’ she told BuzzFeed. ‘For most of the summer, I was mortified.’

And just a few of the things people said about it after she went viral on Reddit.

‘I saw this earlier and was confused by it. Now it makes sense. She wasn’t an anti masker.’ catfarts99 ‘I just love how she couldn’t have chosen worse words as well- “courageous and radical” sounds just like an anti-mask battle cry. Poor woman. She’s going to need to hide her face in public. Probably with a mask.’

npeggsy ‘Maybe she can add a footnote? ¹Except when there’s a pandemic.’ ohdearitsrichardiii ‘Regrettable tattoos like that always make me think of this joke.’ Andy_B_Goode

