Gavin Williamson’s education plans are about as comprehensive as you’d expect – 9 scathing reports

With pupils set to return to their classrooms en masse in less than a fortnight, Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has been speaking to media outlets about his plans.

Williamson’s interviews didn’t exactly fill the audience with confidence.

Gavin Williamson just came on the radio and I swear to God he’s made my kitchen table suddenly seem like Einstein. — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💜🐝💙🌍 #FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) February 24, 2021

So many interviews these days sound like extended rounds of Just A Minute, except deviation & repetition are allowed & hesitation is only a problem if it allows the interviewer to repeat whatever question is being crassly evaded.

And yes, I’m listening to Gavin Williamson. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 24, 2021

Classic Gavin Williamson video interview with BBC Breakfast right now. He's forgotten to both put on his trousers and do an impression of a competent education secretary. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 24, 2021

As a sign of how well it went, ‘Frank Spencer’ trended on Twitter for hours.

Not sure why Frank Spencer is trending.

But here's Gavin Williamson demonstrating the Govt. logic behind its March school re-opening date. pic.twitter.com/GE0X038HT9 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) February 24, 2021

Apart from the blanket return, one policy came in for particular criticism – the government’s intention to give an average of £6000 to each primary school to fund their efforts to help children catch up on missed work.

#BBCBreakfast “What do you think they (schools) can provide for £6,000?” Gavin Williamson “They may be able to employ teachers..” That would not even cover a single teachers salary pic.twitter.com/FVWBMvigwo — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 24, 2021

The verdict? Could do better.

The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson “for £6,000 (schools) may be able to employ teachers…” Extraordinarily clueless. Unless the @Conservatives are now proposing rolling back the minimum wage?pic.twitter.com/WkTtEjVeLo — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 24, 2021

Gavin Williamson thinks you can employ a teacher for £6,000.

Thank goodness he's not in charge of a major government department with responsibility for a multi £billion budget. vid. via @PeterStefanovi2 pic.twitter.com/v0sKKSAl4j — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 24, 2021

Gavin Williamson says that schools should spend £6,000 on hiring teachers (plural) to support pupils with catch up. Not only is he clueless when it comes to schools, he can't even do basic Maths. I'm afraid it's a predicted grade D downgraded to a U for the Education Secretary. — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) February 24, 2021

Parents, this is how important the “catch up” of your children’s education is to the government: £6000 per school. £22billion for a friend to run Test & Trace that doesn’t work but only £6000 for a whole school. https://t.co/5qvIRvriLd — Liz (@girlinrubyslips) February 24, 2021

He's barely sentient. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) February 24, 2021

has Priti Patel been teaching Gavin Williamson maths https://t.co/IjpXE0unJv — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 24, 2021

"it's a teacher, peter, what could it cost, £250?" https://t.co/98APwND64F — Lindsay Broadwell 🏳️‍🌈 (@LindsayPB) February 24, 2021

I see Gavin Williamson is hoping 'bribing them like a parent' will work. Next he'll announce that if they don't want to join in everyone else will leave without them. pic.twitter.com/q3IvCKlpwX — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 24, 2021

Why would anyone think the Education Secretary would know how much a teacher costs? It's not like he is competent or anything. https://t.co/laDlAeTrBr — James 💗💜💙 (@jamesisfine) February 24, 2021

Alastair Campbell shared his policy regarding Gavin Williamson’s publicity drives.

I have a policy of morning news blackout if @GavinWilliamson or @pritipatel likely to be on airwaves. Judging by the level of expletive and use of word 'thick' emanating from @schooltruth who listened to radio while walking the dog, I made the right call re Big Gav day … — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 24, 2021

Shrewd.

