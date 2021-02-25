News

Gavin Williamson’s education plans are about as comprehensive as you’d expect – 9 scathing reports

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 25th, 2021

With pupils set to return to their classrooms en masse in less than a fortnight, Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has been speaking to media outlets about his plans.

Williamson’s interviews didn’t exactly fill the audience with confidence.

As a sign of how well it went, ‘Frank Spencer’ trended on Twitter for hours.

Apart from the blanket return, one policy came in for particular criticism – the government’s intention to give an average of £6000 to each primary school to fund their efforts to help children catch up on missed work.

The verdict? Could do better.

Alastair Campbell shared his policy regarding Gavin Williamson’s publicity drives.

Shrewd.

Peter Stefanovic

