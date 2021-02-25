‘Every season I understand fashion less and less’
‘Every season I understand fashion less and less,’ said sadan666 over on Reddit.
And our 5 favourite funny comments.
‘It’s definitely blue season.’ Puzzleheaded_Swan446
‘It’s clearly gold.’ axle2005
‘I work in IT, this screen makes more sense now then before.’ Psyadin
‘BSOD is the new black.’ SecureSamurai
‘Well … Stop Windows shopping.’ fatcontroller1
Source Reddit u/sadan666
