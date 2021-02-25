‘Every season I understand fashion less and less,’ said sadan666 over on Reddit.

And our 5 favourite funny comments.

‘It’s definitely blue season.’ Puzzleheaded_Swan446

‘It’s clearly gold.’ axle2005

‘I work in IT, this screen makes more sense now then before.’ Psyadin

‘BSOD is the new black.’ SecureSamurai

‘Well … Stop Windows shopping.’ fatcontroller1