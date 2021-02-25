Videos

This song about going to the pub might be the most relatable thing you hear today

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 25th, 2021

When Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ teased the 21st of June as the date for pubs and clubs to resume normal service, it trended on Twitter for the following 24 hours.

This electronic banger from Brett Domino, the alter ego of musical comedian, Rob Madin, taps directly into that spirit.

These are almost certainly the most relatable lyrics you’ll hear today. Warning – it has strong earworm potential.

He shared the edited version on Twitter, prompting reactions like these.

To sum up.

You can also stream or download The Pub from your favourite platforms via these links.

Source Brett Domino Image Screengrab

