This song about going to the pub might be the most relatable thing you hear today

Videos

When Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ teased the 21st of June as the date for pubs and clubs to resume normal service, it trended on Twitter for the following 24 hours.

This electronic banger from Brett Domino, the alter ego of musical comedian, Rob Madin, taps directly into that spirit.

These are almost certainly the most relatable lyrics you’ll hear today. Warning – it has strong earworm potential.

He shared the edited version on Twitter, prompting reactions like these.

This is a fantastic tune https://t.co/iXdMmVR2kz — Barney Worfolk Smith (@mightybarnski) February 22, 2021

I cannot stress how much British people have missed going to the pub. (Also, this is a great song and I've watched it 18 times already 😊) https://t.co/RNV0Qw07X3 — Lucinda is reading… (@IsLucinda) February 22, 2021

My feelings right now https://t.co/RsMZh5kb4N — Rob Le Huray (@RobLeHuray) February 23, 2021

This song is a mood! 🍺 https://t.co/kn9wEcGiTT — cezabelle (@Cezabelle) February 22, 2021

I just want the option to ignore everyone and stare at my phone in a public place for a few hours. — Beat The Line (@BeatTheLine_) February 22, 2021

To sum up.

Okay three things:

1) This song is perfect

2) This should be number one

3) I've never related to a sing harder in my life

4) I wanna go to the pub https://t.co/tn2JVXVyt0 — orbette (@orbette) February 22, 2021

You can also stream or download The Pub from your favourite platforms via these links.

READ MORE

Brett Domino performs a Metallica medley on keyboards

Source Brett Domino Image Screengrab