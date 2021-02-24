Animals

This little dog was taking no nonsense from this bull and it’s hilarious

Poke Staff. Updated February 24th, 2021

In little dog vs bloody great big bull, there was only ever going to be one winner.

He’s still running, last we heard.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

This dog trying to be sneaky is very funny and absolutely adorable

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke