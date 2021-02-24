This little dog was taking no nonsense from this bull and it’s hilarious
In little dog vs bloody great big bull, there was only ever going to be one winner.
Don’t mess with me.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WYX7Q93Qb5
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 23, 2021
He’s still running, last we heard.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
I love this and I love little dogs, they are so gutsy. We called our chihuahua the lap shark🙂
— Roberta 😎🌴🌊👩🏼⚕️🐶 (@memoecat) February 23, 2021
Typical Malt/Shitzu 🤣🤣🤣 take no prisoners https://t.co/qfuuBMBgmc
— David (@hooksbaited) February 24, 2021
Awwww… the bull just wanted to play!
— I did it all for the Nookie (@Anouck526) February 23, 2021
Tough doggo…😁😂🐶🔊
It's all attitude!!😍#dogsoftwitter#UniQTweets
*
VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 https://t.co/0gF3GYijvl
— Vanka Pro (@vankapro) February 23, 2021
Size doesn’t matter when you have attitude
— Carminda (@Carmind02921471) February 23, 2021
READ MORE
This dog trying to be sneaky is very funny and absolutely adorable
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
This video about magnet fishing went wildly viral because look what the hell turns up
Facepalm of the day