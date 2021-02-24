This little dog was taking no nonsense from this bull and it’s hilarious

Animals

In little dog vs bloody great big bull, there was only ever going to be one winner.

He’s still running, last we heard.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I love this and I love little dogs, they are so gutsy. We called our chihuahua the lap shark🙂 — Roberta 😎🌴🌊👩🏼‍⚕️🐶 (@memoecat) February 23, 2021

Typical Malt/Shitzu 🤣🤣🤣 take no prisoners https://t.co/qfuuBMBgmc — David (@hooksbaited) February 24, 2021

Awwww… the bull just wanted to play! — I did it all for the Nookie (@Anouck526) February 23, 2021

Size doesn’t matter when you have attitude — Carminda (@Carmind02921471) February 23, 2021

READ MORE

This dog trying to be sneaky is very funny and absolutely adorable

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_