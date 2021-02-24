Pics

This clip of Leonard Nimoy doing an Australian accent will short circuit your brain

Poke Staff. Updated February 24th, 2021

This clip of the late, great Leonard Nimoy on Mission Impossible went viral because, well, no words can quite do justice to the Australian accent we think he’s attempting.

The video was shared by @ben_hr and it really is a minute and a half well spent.

You can tell he’s Australian because he says ‘fair dinkum’. And just a few of the things people said about it …

READ MORE

James Blunt wins comeback of the day (not for the first time)

Source Twitter @ben_hr

More from the Poke