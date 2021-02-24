This clip of Leonard Nimoy doing an Australian accent will short circuit your brain

Pics

This clip of the late, great Leonard Nimoy on Mission Impossible went viral because, well, no words can quite do justice to the Australian accent we think he’s attempting.

The video was shared by @ben_hr and it really is a minute and a half well spent.

I had a memory of Leonard Nimoy playing an Australian (I think?) on Mission Impossible and boy is this clip I found incredible pic.twitter.com/NM1EMy2zH2 — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) February 24, 2021

You can tell he’s Australian because he says ‘fair dinkum’. And just a few of the things people said about it …

Both horrifying and sublime — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) February 24, 2021

It's like hearing myself in a mirror. A broken, hideously warped, mirror. — Kane Murdoch 🏴🚩🏴 (@CC___Raider) February 24, 2021

Dick Van Dyke’s mockney accent in Mary Poppins sounds more Aussie than that. — David Seignior (@PlayThinkInc) February 24, 2021

Best Cockney/Greek/Australian ever done by an American actor — NickDog (@NiqDog) February 24, 2021

Beam me up Scotty, I am crikey not pulling off this raw prawn of an Aussie accent. — Glenn Holmes (@Mountaingoat55) February 24, 2021

That’s insane. Don’t know whether to laugh, be insulted or just live long and prosper 🖖🤣 — Astro0 (@Astro0Glen) February 24, 2021

