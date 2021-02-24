Shelley Winters heckling Debbie Reynolds in a workout video is both hilarious and NFSW

Videos

At the age of 51, Hollywood star and mother of the wonderful Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds recorded an exercise video, Do It Debbie’s Way.

She enlisted a few famous friends to join her in the workout, such as Teri Garr, Rose Marie and The Brady Bunch mum, Florence Henderson.

One of the class stood out a little more than the others, because the great Shelley Winters was a particularly disruptive pupil – and it’s a very funny watch.

“Hey, Debbie, are your bulges supposed to hurt?”

The Movies From Hell account shared a clip, featuring some of Shelley’s more riotous moments.

In 1983 Debbie Reynolds released an exercise tape with her friend Shelley Winters who showed up wearing black sweats and during taping proceeded to yell out stuff like ‘who here has slept with ‘Howard Hughes’ and ‘Debbie is the only blonde Marlon Brando ever dated’… pure gold pic.twitter.com/7vC3wxkWeS — Movies from HELL (@26MFHPOD) February 21, 2021

Twitter loved it.

EVERY WORKOUT VIDEO NEEDS TO BE LIKE THIS https://t.co/onzf7TsERH — Bog Hag Dagny 🪄🔮🎦 (@dagnificent) February 21, 2021

Does her shirt say “I’m only doing this for Debbie”???? Because that rocks pic.twitter.com/a3fAg6qNBS — Daughter John Misty 🍾 (@MightyMonika) February 22, 2021

We need a word bigger than legendary for this. https://t.co/Jc0ZS0LKkZ — laurak (@lauraburkhalter) February 21, 2021

Love this so much bc in an age of sanitized corporate fitness culture, the utter bawdiness of women's workout spaces can really be forgotten https://t.co/gVYbcwzi2O — Dr. Natalia Mehlman Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) February 23, 2021

Someone pointed out that the class had answered Shelley’s awkward question about Howard Hughes.

Omg the hands popping up for who has slept with Howard Hughes 🤣🤣🤣 Shelley, you brilliant ace — bitch du jour (@bitchdujour) February 21, 2021

Maybe he wasn’t such a germophobe after all.

