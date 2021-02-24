People are making up celebrity documentaries that rhyme after Ben Fogle went to Chernobyl – 23 classics

Celebrity

You don’t need a celebrity attached to a TV documentary to get it made, but it definitely helps.

And this Channel 5 documentary (it begins next Wednesday, just in case you’re interested) takes this phenomenon to a whole new level, as pointed out by @Samfr over on Twitter.

Did…did…they commission this because it rhymes? pic.twitter.com/oIt2ii8Qgn — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 23, 2021

And we’re very glad he did because it prompted people to come up with their own celebrity documentaries that rhyme, and it’s today’s funniest thread.

1.

I’d like to propose The Battle of Vienna with Kylie Jenner. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 23, 2021

2.

Tiananmen Square, with Lionel Blair. https://t.co/l7Ft1WJQMA — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) February 23, 2021

3.

The Battle of the Somme with Dick and Dom — Sarah Kelleway (@sazk) February 23, 2021

4.

The Fall of Saigon with Simon Le-Bon. — Matthew Ayre (@MattAyre) February 23, 2021

5.

Going on Hajj with Nigel Farage. — Simon M (@god_finance) February 23, 2021

6.

Congratulations @aliceolilly for “The Peace of Westphalia with Iggy Azalea”. Not sure anyone will top that. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 23, 2021

7.

Ho Chi Min City with Professor Chris Witty — (@andywhitton) February 23, 2021

8.

9/11 with S Club 7. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) February 23, 2021

9.

Pearl Harbour with Keir Starmer is too obvious. How about The Real Iwo Jima with JoJo Siwa? — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 23, 2021

10.

Looking forward to them commissioning “Coronavirus, with Miley Cyrus” — Gene McGurk (@magawk) February 23, 2021

11.

If only they’d made “The Fall of the Berlin Wall with Cannon and Ball” before it was too late. — Rob McGregor (@SamuraiPizzaRob) February 23, 2021

12.