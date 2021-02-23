Simply 17 funny things people said about going out drinking on 21 June

News

A lot of people are getting very excited about 21 June, the date when Boris Johnson hopes that everything will be open and there will be no limit on social contact.

Well, that’s the plan.

And for a lot of people ‘everything’ meant one thing above all other. And these 17 people said it best.

1.

Every single Wetherspoons at 10am on 21st June pic.twitter.com/sYaIcoYOfy — Morgers (@goldilocksrocks) February 22, 2021

2.

turning up at the pub on 21st of June after a year at home pic.twitter.com/PNtJahE4Jw — Em (@IrradiatedMouse) February 22, 2021

3.

Me in a nightclub on 21st June pic.twitter.com/Fg0YBLUkjt — Mrs Phil Perry (@MrsPhilPerry) February 22, 2021

4.

Parents on June 21st: “if ur not back by 12 the doors are will be locked”

Me: “Who said anything bout coming back??” pic.twitter.com/wIFiSy7g6z — Franklin Saint (@Ybmillian_21) February 22, 2021

5.

Me on the 21st June pic.twitter.com/kTv9OZLMc0 — 🥃Russell (@RussellHayward) February 22, 2021

6.

Bartender: so how many shots do you want?

Me on June 21st: pic.twitter.com/lZQgEVegHa — omoze (@omointhislife) February 22, 2021

7.

Everyone in the UK on June 21st pic.twitter.com/8zwVMp9DLf — Jim Bell (@JimMinusWilson) February 22, 2021

8.

Bouncers practicing for 21st June https://t.co/durFDT9O9S — James Lewis (@JamesLe30748539) February 22, 2021

9.

me in the club on 21st june at 2am after begging for them to open for over a year pic.twitter.com/0vGhUyGAFJ — ︎joe (@jxeker) February 22, 2021

10.

Making my way back from throwing up in the spoons toilets at 10:32am Monday 21st of June pic.twitter.com/K29Ie1tY3O — tom (@tjrin21) February 22, 2021

11.

12.

7am on June 21st…pic.twitter.com/gjUtTfs0vs — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 22, 2021

13.

14.

15.

Me chatting to actual human beings when the pubs open again pic.twitter.com/wwYqvRROt9 — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) February 23, 2021

16.

getting my first stomach pumping of June 21st pic.twitter.com/RZeXL07aHQ — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 22, 2021

17.

So 21st of June is basically freshers week for the whole of the UK. — Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) February 22, 2021

And finally …