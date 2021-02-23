The PM hopes that everything will open on June 21st – but not as much as these 21 people

News

Now that Boris Johnson’s roadmap has been announced, people are clinging to his tentative dates for progress like your Ma to a 16-pack of Charmin quilted last March, and no date holds more promise than ‘Step 4’ – the 21st of June.

Step 4. We are all about step 4. The God tier is in sight pic.twitter.com/yYoyjgojcv — Sophie Barley (@SophieBarley) February 22, 2021

If all conditions are met, legal restrictions on social contact will end. People will be allowed to hug each other, squash as many friends as they like into their house and …go to nightclubs.

Let the wild rumpus start!

via GIFER

These people know what we’re talking about.

1.

giving us 4 months notice to get hot is the best thing this government has ever done — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 22, 2021

2.

So 21st of June is basically freshers week for the whole of the UK. — Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) February 22, 2021

3.

4.

getting my first stomach pumping of June 21st pic.twitter.com/RZeXL07aHQ — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 22, 2021

5.

my plans from june 21 pic.twitter.com/htfhcURJJD — 🐽alim kheraj (@alimkheraj) February 22, 2021

6.

Me choosing to believe that clubs will in fact be open on 21st June pic.twitter.com/fxLhVUCm9z — jack rem x (@jackremmington) February 22, 2021

7.

Every single Wetherspoons at 10am on 21st June pic.twitter.com/sYaIcoYOfy — Morgers (@goldilocksrocks) February 22, 2021

8.

So the 21st of June is national haircut and down the pub day then. — Dave (@davechannel) February 22, 2021

9.

*june 21st* feels weird being out of lockdown now doesn’t it aha pic.twitter.com/RrxgNNzrjN — taity🍕🇫🇷 (@2Taity) February 22, 2021

10.

Looking forward to June 21st when all of this is over and we can really relax and start properly enjoying Brexit. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) February 22, 2021

11.