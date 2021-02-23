News

The PM hopes that everything will open on June 21st – but not as much as these 21 people

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 23rd, 2021

Now that Boris Johnson’s roadmap has been announced, people are clinging to his tentative dates for progress like your Ma to a 16-pack of Charmin quilted last March, and no date holds more promise than ‘Step 4’ – the 21st of June.

If all conditions are met, legal restrictions on social contact will end. People will be allowed to hug each other, squash as many friends as they like into their house and …go to nightclubs.

Let the wild rumpus start!

via GIFER

These people know what we’re talking about.

