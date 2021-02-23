How Daft Punk sampled this 1979 song for One More Time is an amazing watch (and listen)

Celebrity

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now Daft Punk have split after 28 years and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite reactions here.

Probably their best known tune is One More Time, criminally kept off the top spot by Westlife back in 2000.

We mention it because this fascinating clip of how they sampled Eddie John’s More Spell On You and it’s 47 seconds very well spent.

It went viral after it was shared by @NehhLmao on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Yooooooo. this is a fucking fantastic visualization. Thanks for sharing — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) February 22, 2021

Nice the visual makes people actually understand sampling right away. — Stefan Kollinger (@skollinger) February 22, 2021

it’s also making people think that it was a very simple production process, unfortunately. — negative creep (@fusionselite) February 22, 2021

Opposite effect for me. Total hoodoo magic. — Rhys (@rrrhys) February 22, 2021

Us too.

It's incredible to see how artists use samples. Literally blows my mind. — B Keyport (@bkey1970) February 22, 2021

Flipped? What did they flip? — John (annnoyed grunt) 🏳️‍🌈🏴🏁 (@Teaflax) February 22, 2021

It's another way to say reuse or repurpose in this case — Pingmeister (@ThePingmeister) February 22, 2021

And there’s lots more of this sort of thing courtesy of TrackLib over on YouTube. Find them here.

