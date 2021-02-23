Our 12 favourite reactions to the news of Daft Punk’s break-up

News

After 28 years of providing absolute bangers like ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ and ‘Get Lucky’, French electronic duo, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter – better known as Daft Punk – are unplugging from the grid.

They announced the end of their project in the most Daft Punk way possible – with a stylish video.

Tributes poured in from those in and out of the music business.

Daft Punk have just announced they have officially called it quits after 28 years. Genuine sadness. These guys will be musical legends forever. pic.twitter.com/7CDysJdd6L — Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 22, 2021

Not all heroes wear helmets but some of our favorites do. Thanks, Daft Punk 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) February 23, 2021

*Sees new Daft Punk video* "OH BOY" *5 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/AaEiwKy3xZ — Oshman 47 (@DaveOshry) February 22, 2021

But not all the responses were so serious.

1.

This is a big victory for anti-maskers. pic.twitter.com/0SHkhsed63 — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) February 22, 2021

2.

The next series of The Masked Singer is going to be BANGING pic.twitter.com/TSdxSZyHXw — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 22, 2021

3.

4.

it was kim and kanye the whole time ? https://t.co/CW8h4Q97yl — real casual kinda maddie (@fettyschwapp) February 22, 2021

5.

gonna tell my kids this was Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/pOfJZ6jnEI — Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) February 22, 2021

6.

So catholic how Daft Punk stayed together until their youngest fan graduated high school — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) February 22, 2021

7.

8.

After nearly 30 years, Daft Punk hang up their robot heads and call it quits. pic.twitter.com/ErzLt7MG9O — Adrian (@blagojevism) February 22, 2021

9.

Man I remember when Daft Punk first got together. pic.twitter.com/2Mhv6gt324 — 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) February 22, 2021

10.

Daft Punk broke up because they’re French and couldn’t smoke in the helmets — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) February 22, 2021

11.

R.I.P Daft Punk

1993-2021 pic.twitter.com/QMhX2p72TB — Tezcat 🔜FurSquared Online 2021 (@healingcomic) February 22, 2021

12.

I'm going to tell my grandkids this was Daft Punk

…because I'm a GOOD GRANDFATHER pic.twitter.com/QyRgzX5YVo — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) February 23, 2021

In conclusion –

daft punk should have secretly passed the name and the robot helmets to another duo, creating a tradition and lasting for centuries — reni 🦌 (@reniadeb) February 22, 2021

There’s already a pair of volunteers.

Daft Punk give us the helmets and we’ll continue the legacy! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XrS3BI1hrx — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) February 22, 2021

READ MORE

The French army playing Daft Punk is the best thing you’ll hear today

Source Twitter Image Screengrab