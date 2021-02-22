This old clip of Blue Peter catching fire puts the comedy elephant in the shade

Entertainment

Everyone’s seen the moment the moment when the elephant takes a crap on Blue Peter – about a million times each, probably – and it is indeed a seminal kids’ TV moment.

But we’ve never seen this, another episode of the children’s TV show which surely puts the comedy elephant in the shade. You won’t laugh as much, but your jaw will definitely drop lower.

Because look at the state of this, a moment from 1971 shared by the always followable @BBCArchive on Twitter. Watch to the end, as they say.

#OnThisDay 1971: Blue Peter had an unfortunate incident involving a studio full of singing girl guides and a campfire… pic.twitter.com/x8NmCv41sR — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 22, 2021

It’s the looks on everyone’s faces. Well, that and everything else. No wonder they sped up at the end.

The way the camera keeps trying to pan away from the smoke and the fire. The growing fear in everyone's eyes. The uninterrupted singing. Fabulous. https://t.co/qCehJEpqk6 — Tim Foley (@verbatimfoley) February 22, 2021

It’s okay…. it was before the introduction of 1974 Health and Safety at work act🤦‍♂️

Did no one think…

That electric.. it should be on fire 🔥 — Rob Bennett (@SafetyDave1000k) February 22, 2021

I've always found this funnier than the elephant… https://t.co/iboHGb7ia6 — Andydrewz 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@Andydrewz) February 22, 2021

I like the way back then, that if were some sort of keeper, zoo keeper, park keeper, school keeper, bbc keeper etc you had the uniform lol with a peak cap 👍😃 — Steve (@steve_snell) February 22, 2021

If your happy and you know it..🧯 https://t.co/rz92YjGBGn — Old London (@GreatestCapital) February 22, 2021

Health and safety!

READ MORE

This old clip of Brits talking about the metric system will have you facepalming into next week

Source Twitter @BBCArchive