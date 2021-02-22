Entertainment

This old clip of Blue Peter catching fire puts the comedy elephant in the shade

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2021

Everyone’s seen the moment the moment when the elephant takes a crap on Blue Peter – about a million times each, probably – and it is indeed a seminal kids’ TV moment.

But we’ve never seen this, another episode of the children’s TV show which surely puts the comedy elephant in the shade. You won’t laugh as much, but your jaw will definitely drop lower.

Because look at the state of this, a moment from 1971 shared by the always followable @BBCArchive on Twitter. Watch to the end, as they say.

It’s the looks on everyone’s faces. Well, that and everything else. No wonder they sped up at the end.

Health and safety!

