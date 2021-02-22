‘There’s nothing like the peaceful tranquility of living on a farm’ (sound up!)
‘There’s nothing like the peaceful tranquility of living on a farm’ said thorisadog who shared this TikTok video by @ashleykirk0 over on Reddit.
‘Hey, Nelson. Nelson! Can I get an ‘aw yeah’?’
@ashleykirk0
Ohhh Nelson 🤣🐎 #minidonkey #fyp #viral #donkeysoftiktok
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘Nelson went above and beyond, love that guy.’ Impractical_smoker
We had a donkey at our farm growing up and those motherfuckers are LOUD.
He got fed at 6:30 and god help you if there wasn’t a bale over the fence by 6:31. We had neighbours 4 miles away who could hear him.’ Horsebot3
‘Now that’s what I call a full Nelson.’ Husky3832
Source TikTok @ashleykirk0 H/T Reddit u/thorisadog
