‘There’s nothing like the peaceful tranquility of living on a farm’ (sound up!)

Animals

‘There’s nothing like the peaceful tranquility of living on a farm’ said thorisadog who shared this TikTok video by @ashleykirk0 over on Reddit.

‘Hey, Nelson. Nelson! Can I get an ‘aw yeah’?’

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Nelson went above and beyond, love that guy.’ Impractical_smoker We had a donkey at our farm growing up and those motherfuckers are LOUD.

He got fed at 6:30 and god help you if there wasn’t a bale over the fence by 6:31. We had neighbours 4 miles away who could hear him.’ Horsebot3 ‘Now that’s what I call a full Nelson.’ Husky3832

Source TikTok @ashleykirk0 H/T Reddit u/thorisadog