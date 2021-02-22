Someone sent a mariachi band to troll Ted Cruz after his mini-break in Mexico – the 5 hottest takes

Videos

People power came to the fore when the internet shamed Senator Ted Cruz into returning from a trip to Cancun while Texans were suffering the effects of sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms and power cuts.

His claim to have been merely accompanying his family, with no intention of staying, was rendered somewhat unlikely by the size of the suitcase he took – and the fact that his college roommate was along for the trip.

There were suggestions that he left his dog, Snowflake, home alone, though the Cruz family is known to have household staff.

Gosh, Cruz’s poodle, Snowflake is all Texans. Abandoned in the dark. pic.twitter.com/X6rvQr0j7q — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 19, 2021

To add hilarious insult to metaphorical injury, someone arranged for Mexican band, El Mariachi Mi Mexico, to play outside his house, reminding him both of the holiday he could have been enjoying and the fact that he’d been caught out.

Some people thought it was unfair to target him at home.

Stop going to demonstrate at people’s homes. It’s atrocious. — kapmath (@kapmath1) February 22, 2021

This is the kind of response they got.

Considering that he is an elected official who has failed his constituents and acted in his best interests, no. pic.twitter.com/SdE9lNDVNZ — Joshua (@HylianTimelord) February 22, 2021

Most tweeters, however, thought it was pretty funny and entirely deserved.

These five comments have it covered.

1.

If you cannot take the horse to Cancun you can take Cancun to the horse. https://t.co/0uJ4nVe6nA — Dennis of Texas JD, B.S.E.E. (@independant1492) February 22, 2021

2.

Some heroes don’t wear capes. https://t.co/nZJALzwDdX — Young Daddy (@Toure) February 22, 2021

3.

He does like pina coladas. pic.twitter.com/kvPR1Lu4X9 — Dual Reality ☆♡mask up♡☆ (@KnightenVicki) February 22, 2021

4.

That’s what I like about Texas! https://t.co/jYHSSSPBxB — All Republicans Are Trump" #ARAT (@HaikuStock) February 22, 2021

5.

Louder For The People In The Back! https://t.co/nipKPDO1xL — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) February 22, 2021

More than one person had a suspicion about who might be behind the prank.

Hell hath no fury like a poodle scorned.

Bonus: Here’s another, longer clip of the protest/performance.

